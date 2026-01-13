Mumbai Crime: ATS Arrests 30-Year-Old Bangladeshi Woman For Illegal Stay In Cuffe Parade After Re-Entering India Post Deportation

A Bangladeshi woman was arrested by the ATS in Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade for illegally re-entering India and staying without valid documents | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 13: A 30-year-old Bangladeshi woman has been arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) after being found staying illegally in Mumbai without valid travel documents.

The woman, identified as Bilqis Begum Siramiya Aktar, was detained during a raid conducted by unit officers of the ATS and the Cuffe Parade Police on January 7.

ATS raid based on tip-off

According to police officials, ATS constable Deepak Gaikwad and his team received confidential information that a foreign national had illegally entered India and was residing in the Cuffe Parade area.

Acting on the tip-off, a team led by API Abhijeet Bhosale and PSI Koyande, along with two panch witnesses, proceeded to the location near the Post Office Lane on V. V. Rao Road, Nariman Point.

Upon reaching the spot at around 12.37 pm, police spotted a woman dressed in a yellow Punjabi suit standing in the lane. After confirming her identity through an informer, the team called the Nirbhaya Mobile-5 patrol vehicle and apprehended her.

Deportation and illegal re-entry

During interrogation, the woman initially gave evasive answers. Upon further questioning, she admitted that she was a Bangladeshi national and had been deported earlier in August 2025 by Kurla Unit 5 of the DCB-CID for illegal stay.

Despite deportation, she confessed to re-entering India by evading border patrol and had been living in a rented room in Cuffe Parade without any valid immigration documents.

Seizure of mobile phone

Police conducted a search in the presence of a female panch and seized an Infinix mobile phone containing her Bangladeshi National ID number (2885904010). Photos of the ID stored on the device were secured as digital evidence, and the mobile phone was sealed and documented as part of the panchnama.

Case registered

Police have registered an FIR against the woman at the Cuffe Parade Police Station for illegal entry into India, unauthorised stay, and absence of valid travel documents under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Foreigners Act.

Further investigation is underway to determine how she re-entered India after deportation and whether she is linked to any illegal network facilitating cross-border infiltration.

