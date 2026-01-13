Mumbai Crime: Gamdevi Police Arrest Domestic Helper From Odisha For Stealing ₹15.40 Lakh Worth Gold And Silver Trophies From Breach Candy Flat

Gamdevi Police arrest a domestic helper from Odisha for allegedly stealing high-value racing trophies from a Breach Candy residence | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 13: In a significant breakthrough, Gamdevi Police have arrested a domestic helper from Odisha for allegedly stealing gold and silver-plated trophies worth Rs 15.40 lakh from the Breach Candy residence of a 59-year-old advertising and film director. The accused, identified as Rajendra Benudhara Jena (42), was tracked down and taken into custody in Odisha.

Complainant’s background

The complainant, Shiven Surendranath, has been residing in Field Estate Compound, Breach Candy, for the last 12 years. He is an advertising filmmaker and owner of Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt. Ltd. Surendranath is also a member of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) and owns several racehorses housed at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Domestic helper’s access

Employed for five years, the accused had been staying inside the complainant’s 2BHK flat as a full-time domestic worker for the past six months. According to police, Jena had unrestricted access to all rooms and storage areas.

Sudden disappearance

On November 23, 2025, at around 2 am, Jena abruptly left the residence, claiming a personal emergency and assuring he would return in a few days. However, he soon stopped responding to calls and disappeared.

Surendranath grew suspicious and conducted a thorough check of his belongings on January 2, 2026, only to discover that multiple gold and silver trophies were missing.

Trophies stolen

The stolen trophies span nearly two decades of horse racing achievements, dating back to 2006. They were kept in display cabinets, drawers and storage boxes across the home.

Some of the missing trophies include the Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy Trophy, Allah Rakkha Trophy, Indian Derby (Gr.1) Trophy, Chief Minister’s Trophy, Mayor’s Trophy and other gold and silver-plated racing awards.

Also Watch:

Accused arrested in Odisha

Gamdevi Police registered a theft case and began tracing the accused based on his permanent address. With local assistance, officers arrested Jena from Odisha and have begun recovery efforts for the stolen trophies. Further investigation is underway, and police suspect that some items may have already been sold or melted down.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/