 Mumbai Crime: Around 60 Silver & Gold-Studded Derby Trophies Worth ₹15.24 Lakh Stolen From Club Owner's House; Domestic Help Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Around 60 Silver & Gold-Studded Derby Trophies Worth ₹15.24 Lakh Stolen From Club Owner's House; Domestic Help Booked

Mumbai Crime: Around 60 Silver & Gold-Studded Derby Trophies Worth ₹15.24 Lakh Stolen From Club Owner's House; Domestic Help Booked

Around 60 silver and gold-studded trophies worth Rs 15.24 lakh, won by Mumbai club owner and ad film director Shiven Surendranath, were allegedly stolen from his Breach Candy residence by his domestic help. The thefts occurred between 2023 and November 2025. After the help went missing, Surendranath filed a complaint, and police registered a case.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: Around 60 Silver & Gold-Studded Derby Trophies Worth ₹15.24 Lakh Stolen From Club Owner's House; Domestic Help Booked | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: As many as 60 silver and gold-studded trophies valued at Rs 15.24 lakh, won by a club owner in Mumbai in various derby events, have allegedly been stolen from his residence by his domestic help, police said.

The Gamdevi police here have registered a case against the domestic help in connection with the theft, they said.

About The Case

The thefts occurred between 2023 and November 2025 at a flat located in Westfield Estate Compound, Breach Candy in south Mumbai, an official said on Tuesday.

FPJ Shorts
Bangladesh Cricket Board Confirms ICC Co-operation Amid T20 World Cup Security Concerns
Bangladesh Cricket Board Confirms ICC Co-operation Amid T20 World Cup Security Concerns
Delhi Court Grants Bail To Directors Of Indian Institute Of Psychometry In ITBP Paper Leak Case
Delhi Court Grants Bail To Directors Of Indian Institute Of Psychometry In ITBP Paper Leak Case
Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Arrest Habitual Thief, Recover Stolen Valuables Worth ₹1.26 Crore
Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Arrest Habitual Thief, Recover Stolen Valuables Worth ₹1.26 Crore
'My Beloved Alma Mater...' Ranveer Singh BREAKS Silence On Dhurandhar's Historic ₹1247 Crore Global Success As YRF Showers Praise
'My Beloved Alma Mater...' Ranveer Singh BREAKS Silence On Dhurandhar's Historic ₹1247 Crore Global Success As YRF Showers Praise

Shiven Surendranath (59), an advertisement film director and owner of the Royal Western India Turf Club Limited (RWITC) Club and the Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt Ltd, recently filed a police complaint in this connection, he said.

Read Also
Mumbai: 23-Year-Old Teacher Dies By Suicide Over 'Relationship Dispute' With Family
article-image

The complainant had won various prominent derbies since 2006 and received silver and gold-studded trophies. He alleged that all those trophies were stolen by his domestic help, Rajendra Benudhar Jena (42), hailing from Odisha.

Jena was employed at Surendranath's house for the past five years and had been staying there for the last six months, the police said.

On November 23, 2025, Jena told the complainant that he needed to travel to Kolkata for a couple of days for urgent work. He called five days later to say he was returning, but subsequently stopped answering calls, the official said.

Read Also
Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Woman Who Cut Lover's Private Parts Over Marriage Refusal Arrested At Kurla...
article-image

After Jena failed to return and remained unreachable, Surendranath checked his collection of trophies and other valuables on January 2 and found that several items, valued at Rs 15.24 lakh, were missing.

He then approached the Gamdevi police station and lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered against Jena on Sunday, the official said.

A probe was on into the case, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Arrest Habitual Thief, Recover Stolen Valuables Worth ₹1.26 Crore

Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Arrest Habitual Thief, Recover Stolen Valuables Worth ₹1.26 Crore

BMC Elections 2026: Geeta Gawli Remains Undeterred By Byculla’s Changing Landscape; Says, 'My Work...

BMC Elections 2026: Geeta Gawli Remains Undeterred By Byculla’s Changing Landscape; Says, 'My Work...

BMC Elections 2026: 'BJP Has Double Standards', MVA & Mahayuti Leaders REACT As Party Joins Hands...

BMC Elections 2026: 'BJP Has Double Standards', MVA & Mahayuti Leaders REACT As Party Joins Hands...

Thane Crime: Police Arrest 23-Year-Old Man, Recover 71.2 gm Of Mephedrone Worth ₹14.24 Lakh

Thane Crime: Police Arrest 23-Year-Old Man, Recover 71.2 gm Of Mephedrone Worth ₹14.24 Lakh

Thane Crime: 73-Year-Old Man Loses ₹5.11 Lakh In International Share Market Cyber Fraud

Thane Crime: 73-Year-Old Man Loses ₹5.11 Lakh In International Share Market Cyber Fraud