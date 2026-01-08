Mumbai: Former MP & BJP Leader Navneet Rana Discharged In Forged Caste Certificate Case; Father's Trial Continues

Navneet Rana | ANI

Mumbai: A metropolitan magistrate court recently discharged former MP and BJP leader Navneet Rana from a case registered at the Mulund police station for allegedly obtaining a forged caste certificate. However, her father will continue to face trial.

Rana and her father, Harbhajan, were booked following a complaint by a social activist alleging that the caste certificate submitted by Rana to contest the Amravati seat, reserved for an SC candidate, was forged.

After investigating the matter, the Mulund police filed a chargesheet against both. The Bombay High Court earlier cancelled the caste certificate issued to Rana, holding that it was obtained fraudulently. However, in April 2024, the Supreme Court restored her SC certificate, enabling her to contest the Lok Sabha election.

