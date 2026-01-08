BMC Elections 2026: AI-Generated Superhero Reels Add Humour To Mumbai Civic Poll Buzz As Thanos, Hulk And Iron Man Go Viral On Instagram

AI-generated Instagram reels featuring Thanos, Hulk and Iron Man add a humorous twist to the Mumbai civic election buzz ahead of BMC Elections 2026 | Instagram (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 07: As Mumbai gears up for the upcoming municipal elections, social media has found a unique and creative way to talk about politics. Artificial intelligence-generated videos featuring popular Hollywood characters are going viral on Instagram, turning the election buzz into a topic of entertainment and discussion online.

Superheroes ‘campaign’ on Instagram

Over the past few days, Instagram reels showing characters like Thanos, Hulk and Iron Man campaigning for political parties have caught the attention of users. These AI-created characters are not part of any official political campaign, but their videos are gaining massive reach, with millions of views, thousands of likes and wide sharing across platforms.

Thanos enters the political arena

One such account, @incthanos, shows the character Thanos as a political entrant. In the reel, Thanos is seen filing nomination papers, giving the impression of joining the political process.

The caption humorously claims that the Indian National Congress has welcomed Thanos and appointed him to a key role in Mumbai ahead of the BMC elections. The video quickly went viral, with users reacting with amusement and curiosity.

Hulk rallies for Shiv Sena

Another popular reel comes from the account @shivsenahulk, which presents Hulk as a supporter of Shiv Sena. The video suggests that Hulk has joined the party to serve Mumbai and Maharashtra.

The character’s well-known strength is cleverly linked to the party’s image, making the reel appealing to viewers and helping it gain strong engagement on Instagram.

Iron Man aligns with BJP

Similarly, the account @bjptonystark features Iron Man, also known as Tony Stark, aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The caption speaks about commitment to public service, strong leadership and development. The AI visuals and familiar superhero image have helped the reel travel fast across social media feeds.

Pop culture meets political creativity

These videos show how technology and pop culture are coming together in new ways. By using famous movie characters, creators are able to grab attention quickly, especially among younger audiences who spend a lot of time on Instagram. The trend also shows how election-related content is no longer limited to speeches and rallies but is now part of online creativity and humour.

AI’s growing role in digital discourse

While these reels are meant for fun and are not linked to real political campaigns, they highlight the growing influence of AI in digital content. As the election season approaches, such innovative and playful content is likely to increase, making social media an important space for political conversations in modern times.

