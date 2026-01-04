Know Your Ward: From Bandra, Khar & Parts Of Santacruz; All You Need To Know About Mumbai's 'H East' Ward Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026

Mumbai: H East Ward is one of Mumbai’s most complex and contrasting civic constituencies, covering Bandra East, Khar East and parts of Santacruz East. The ward sees two sharply different faces of Mumbai, with business areas like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on one side to vast slum pockets on the other. Ahead of the upcoming BMC elections 2026, here's all you need to know about the H East Ward.

Which Area Covers In H East Ward?

The ward covers an area of about 18.53 square kilometres. Its boundaries are up to the Mithi River, Western Railway (Bandra-Santacruz) in the West, up to the Milan Subway in the North and up to the Kala Nagar Creek in the South.

Population Of H East Ward

The total population of the H East Ward is 5.79 Lakh.

Police Stations and Fire Stations In H East Ward

The H East Ward has four police stations, Vakola, Nirmal Nagar, Kherwadi and Bandra Kurla Complex and just one fire station, which is located at BKC.

Major Nallas to Garbage Generation

H East Ward generates about 400 metric Tonnes of garbage every day, along with nearly 50 metric tonnes of silt debris. The total area in the ward has 26 major roads and 113 minor roads. Speaking of nallas, there are three major nallas in the H East Ward: Golibar Nalla, Beharam Pada, and Vakola.

Municipal Hospitals to Dispensaries

The ward has one municipal hospital, the V. N. Desai Municipal General Hospital, and one municipal maternity home, Prathmesh Maternity Home in Bandra (East). In addition, five municipal dispensaries operate in the ward, located at Prabhat Colony, S.V. Nagar, Kalina, Jawahar Nagar, and Bharat Nagar.

Railway Stations and Bus Depots

The H East Ward has three police stations, one at Bandra (Division-Western), Khar (Division-Western) and Santacruz ( Division-Western). Speaking of Bus Depot in the H east Ward, there is only one depot located at Santactuz.

Major Issues Faced By Residents

Despite being home to Mumbai’s key business hub, residents struggle with several civic problems, including frequent water cuts, poor drainage, garbage mismanagement, encroachments, damaged roads and rising traffic, which remain everyday issues. Law-and-order concerns have been reported in some crowded slum areas, while continuous construction has increased air, dust and noise pollution. Water shortage is a serious worry. Traffic congestion is the biggest challenge in H East Ward, as limited exit routes from BKC to the Western Express Highway, mainly via Kalanagar junction and the Chetna College stretch, often lead to heavy bottlenecks.

H East ward Office

Plot no - 137, TPS IV Road no.2, Prabhat Colony, Santacruz (East) Mumbai-400055, Phone no-26138900, 26182217, 26182219

