'Run The Ward Like A System, Not A Favour,' Bandra, Khar, And Santacruz Residents Issue Ultimatum To Candidates

The residents of Mumbai’s H-West Ward, which includes Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz, released a hard-hitting citizens’ manifesto demanding that corporator candidates pivot away from "photo-ops and drama" in favor of measurable, on-ground results. | File Pic

Mumbai: The residents of Mumbai’s H-West Ward, which includes Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz, released a hard-hitting citizens’ manifesto demanding that corporator candidates pivot away from "photo-ops and drama" in favor of measurable, on-ground results.

Action, Accountability, Results’ Sets the Tone for a New Civic Contract

Under the banner of "Action, Accountability, Results," the manifesto, released by ‘the people of H/West ward’ outlined a comprehensive roadmap for urban governance, signaling that voters in this influential ward are no longer satisfied with "paper compliance." The manifesto moved beyond general complaints, providing a granular list of demands that prioritise the dignity of the pedestrian and the health of the environment.

The residents put forward their demand of “footpaths first” for continuous, obstruction-free walking spaces specifically designed for seniors, children, and persons with disabilities. They also voiced for “one road one dig" policy to end the perennial frustration of repeated road excavations, demanding strict coordination between all utility agencies.

In a direct challenge to the city’s pollution crisis, the manifesto called for netting on all sewage outfalls to stop solid waste from entering the Arabian Sea and strict enforcement of dust control at construction sites. The manifesto also urged for construction accountability, zero garbage tolerance, reliable water supply, monsoon preparedness, safe streets, rebooting of BMC schools and reclaiming civic parks for public usage.

Civic Services, Education and Public Spaces Figure Prominently

The document is notably aggressive regarding the choking of the neighborhood. It listed several zero tolerance zones, including illegal banners and cafés, unchecked redevelopment, fake resolutions and destruction of open land among others. The manifesto also called for the revival of area sabhas, ensuring that local citizens have a seat at the table when decisions are made.

To ensure these aren't just empty promises, the H-West residents are demanding public dashboards that would track ward-level data on funds, contractor performance, and project timelines in real-time.

Residents Call for Merit-Based Contracting, Not Backroom Deals

"This is not a wishlist, it is a public mandate. We want qualified contractors awarded work based on track records, not backroom deals,” read the manifesto.

Candidates have been asked to publicly commit to this manifesto in writing. The residents made it clear that the next representative will be judged not by their political affiliation, but by their ability to run the ward as a functional system rather than a series of political favors.

