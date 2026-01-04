BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena UBT Candidate Ankit Prabhu Speaks On Waterlogging, Poor Roads; Calls For Green Cover Protection In Goregaon

Mumbai: With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026 just a few days away, first-time Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Ankit Sunil Prabhu, contesting from Ward 54 in Goregaon, spoke about the problems faced by the area, including waterlogging in slums, broken roads, irregular garbage collection, and shrinking green spaces.

While speaking to FPJ's Nirmeeti Patole, Prabhu said Goregaon is split between slum clusters and high-rise buildings, each facing their distinct challenges. He said that during the monsoon, clogged drains and nullahs are not cleaned properly, which leads to severe waterlogging, and rainwater often enters their homes, causing hardships for people living in slums. On the other hand, for housing societies and buildings, Prabhu pointed to poor road conditions as a key concern. "Roads in Goregaon are in a very pathetic condition," he said.

Further adding, he spoke on the waste management inefiifciany in the area, saying, “Although the BMC has standard operating procedures for separate collection of wet and dry waste, collection vehicles do not adhere to fixed schedules.”.

Focus on youth and education

When asked if youth-centric issues will be taken into consideration, Prabhu said education would be a priority. Moreover, he also credited Aaditya Thackeray for initiating the Mumbai Public Schools initiative, adding that "his vision was to give good schooling to all our BMC kids." Several Pahadi schools have already been upgraded into Mumbai Public Schools, which is a positive step,” he said.

Environment and sustainable development

The young candidate also spoke on importance of environmental conservation, amid climate change and rising pollution. He said Mumbai’s remaining green cover, including mangroves, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and Aarey Colony, must be protected. "We call these places as the green lungs of Mumbai and that should be protected"

Responding to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s claims that Shiv Sena (UBT) has been blocking Mumbai’s development, he said, "We are not opposing development. We are happy with sustainable development." He also added that if a project involves cutting trees or harming forests due to poor planning, it must be reconsidered.

