BMC Election 2026: Uddhav Thackeray Urges State Election Commission To 'Cancel Elections Where Candidates Chosen Unopposed...'

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, January 4, urged the Maharashtra State Election Commission to cancel civic election results in wards where candidates have been declared elected unopposed and to restart the polling process in those constituencies. His statement came as 68 Mahayuti candidates were declared elected unopposed ahead "of the Maharashtra civic polls scheduled for January 15.

While speaking alongside Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray at the Dadar's Shiv Sena Bhavan, Uddhav claimed that "the atmosphere in the country is like democracy has been taken over by mobocracy". "After vote-stealing, they now steal candidates", alleged Sena UBT Chief alleged.

Uddhav Thackeray Calls For Action Against Rahul Narwekar

A political storm erupted in Maharashtra after a video allegedly showed Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar threatening opposition leaders during the filing of nomination papers. Calling it shocking, Thackeray said that action must be taken against him and should be immediately suspended.

"Rahul Narwekar, who is the chairman of the assembly, openly threatening candidates and voters, is very shocking. Action must be taken against him; he should be immediately suspended." He also added that a case should be filed against Rahul Narwekar, as he stole the right to vote from voters by electing candidates unopposed.

Apart from Thackeray, the incident also triggered sharp reactions from opposition parties, with the Maharashtra Congress demanding that a criminal case be registered against the Speaker for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). However, on the other hand, Rahul Narwekar has denied all the allegations.

He claimed that it was he who was pressured at the spot. “When I went there, a former MLC pressurised me and, along with his security guards, tried to stop me. I have submitted a complaint regarding this to the police officials,” Narwekar said.



