 BMC Election 2026: Uddhav Thackeray Urges State Election Commission To 'Cancel Elections Where Candidates Chosen Unopposed...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBMC Election 2026: Uddhav Thackeray Urges State Election Commission To 'Cancel Elections Where Candidates Chosen Unopposed...'

BMC Election 2026: Uddhav Thackeray Urges State Election Commission To 'Cancel Elections Where Candidates Chosen Unopposed...'

Uddhav Thackeray urged the State Election Commission to cancel elections in wards where candidates were elected unopposed and restart the poll process. Alleging the ruling alliance is “stealing candidates” after votes, Thackeray said democracy is being replaced by “mobocracy.”

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, January 4, urged the Maharashtra State Election Commission to cancel civic election results in wards where candidates have been declared elected unopposed and to restart the polling process in those constituencies. His statement came as 68 Mahayuti candidates were declared elected unopposed ahead "of the Maharashtra civic polls scheduled for January 15.

While speaking alongside Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray at the Dadar's Shiv Sena Bhavan, Uddhav claimed that "the atmosphere in the country is like democracy has been taken over by mobocracy". "After vote-stealing, they now steal candidates", alleged Sena UBT Chief alleged.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT-MNS Alliance Reveals Key Focus; Aaditya & Amit Thackeray Share...
article-image

Uddhav Thackeray Calls For Action Against Rahul Narwekar

A political storm erupted in Maharashtra after a video allegedly showed Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar threatening opposition leaders during the filing of nomination papers. Calling it shocking, Thackeray said that action must be taken against him and should be immediately suspended.

FPJ Shorts
'Only Selectors Know What They Are Thinking', Says Irfan Pathan After Mohammed Shami's Snub From ODI Squad
'Only Selectors Know What They Are Thinking', Says Irfan Pathan After Mohammed Shami's Snub From ODI Squad
All About Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj: The Holy Spot Where Magh Mela Is Taking Place
All About Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj: The Holy Spot Where Magh Mela Is Taking Place
'Entire Bangladesh Can't Feel Safe..': Government Adviser Calls For BCB To Request T20 World Cup 2026 Venue Shift
'Entire Bangladesh Can't Feel Safe..': Government Adviser Calls For BCB To Request T20 World Cup 2026 Venue Shift
After KKR Row, Mustafizur Rahman Named In Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Squad, Litton Das To Captain
After KKR Row, Mustafizur Rahman Named In Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Squad, Litton Das To Captain

"Rahul Narwekar, who is the chairman of the assembly, openly threatening candidates and voters, is very shocking. Action must be taken against him; he should be immediately suspended." He also added that a case should be filed against Rahul Narwekar, as he stole the right to vote from voters by electing candidates unopposed.

Apart from Thackeray, the incident also triggered sharp reactions from opposition parties, with the Maharashtra Congress demanding that a criminal case be registered against the Speaker for alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). However, on the other hand, Rahul Narwekar has denied all the allegations.

He claimed that it was he who was pressured at the spot. “When I went there, a former MLC pressurised me and, along with his security guards, tried to stop me. I have submitted a complaint regarding this to the police officials,” Narwekar said.


To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Election 2026: Uddhav Thackeray Urges State Election Commission To 'Cancel Elections Where...

BMC Election 2026: Uddhav Thackeray Urges State Election Commission To 'Cancel Elections Where...

Mumbai: Society Security Guard Arrested For Robbing & Brutally Assaulting Student In Andheri East

Mumbai: Society Security Guard Arrested For Robbing & Brutally Assaulting Student In Andheri East

'Affidavit Not Enough to Relinquish Property Rights,' Mumbai Civil Court Holds As 4 Sisters Win...

'Affidavit Not Enough to Relinquish Property Rights,' Mumbai Civil Court Holds As 4 Sisters Win...

Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against Husband & Relatives In Matrimonial Cruelty Case

Bombay High Court Quashes FIR Against Husband & Relatives In Matrimonial Cruelty Case

Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 4, 2026: Air Quality Slips Into Severe Category, AQI Hits 356

Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 4, 2026: Air Quality Slips Into Severe Category, AQI Hits 356