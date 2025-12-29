Know Your Ward: All You Need To Know About Mumbai's 'B' Ward (221-223) Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026

BMC Elections 2026 | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai, December 29: B Ward (221-223) is one of the important civic wards in Mumbai which located in the heart of South Mumbai. Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Elections 2026, here are the important details about the ward which the voters need to know before voting in the elections. With the elections scheduled for January 15, 2026, the city is set for its most significant political showdown in nearly a decade.

Area from Ward Number 221-223

The ward covers an area of about 2.84 square kilometres. Its boundaries stretch up to P D’Mello Road in the east, Ibrahim Rahimtulla Road and Abdul Rehman Street in the west, Jinabhai Mulaki Rathod Road, Shivdas Champsi Road and Ramchandra Bhatt Marg in the north and Lokmanya Tilak Marg in the south.

Population

As per the 2001 Census, B Ward has a population of around 1.28 lakh. However, the daytime population rises sharply to nearly 3 lakh due to offices, markets and business activity in the area. The ward is well connected by rail, with Masjid Bunder and Sandhurst Road stations serving both the Harbour and Central railway lines.

Police Stations and Fire Stations

In terms of law and order, B Ward is covered by several police stations including Dongri, J.J. Marg, Pydhonie, Mata Ramabai and Yellow Gate police stations. Fire safety needs are handled by the Memonwada Fire Station at Bhendi Bazar and the Mandvi Fire Station near Wadi Bunder.

Healthcare Facilities

Healthcare facilities in the ward include municipal dispensaries such as Jail Road Municipal Dispensary, SVP Road Municipal Dispensary and Kolasa Mohalla Municipal Unani Dispensary, along with health posts at Janabai Rokade and Jail Road. Private healthcare options include Sarvodaya Hospital, Habib Hospital, Sabosiddique Hospital and Noor Hospital, along with nursing homes like Dholkawala and Haji Karim.

Garbage Generation & Roads

B Ward generates about 190 tonnes of garbage every day, along with nearly 35 tonnes of silt debris. The area has 12 major roads and 118 minor roads, which support heavy daily movement of people and goods.

MLAs And MPs

On the political front, the ward has been represented by councillors including Waqar Unnisa Ansari and Javed Juneja. The area falls under MLAs Amin Patel and Raj Purohit, while Arvind Sawant is the Member of Parliament representing the constituency.

With its dense population, busy markets, strong transport links and key public services, B Ward plays a vital role in keeping South Mumbai running smoothly.

B Ward Office

The B Ward office is situated at 121, Ramchandra Bhatt Marg, opposite J.J. Hospital, Mumbai–400009. Residents can contact the ward office on 022 2373622 for civic-related matters. The details are mentioned on the official website of the BMC.