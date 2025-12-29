BMC Elections 2026: MNS Workers Tensed Over Seat-Sharing Ahead Of Crucial Polls, Here's What Raj Thackeray Told Them

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray | File

Mumbai: Amid the seat-sharing talks between the Shiv Sena UBT and MNS is ongoing, Raj Thackeray has urged party workers not to be demoralised by the discussions and said that the focus should rather remain on safeguarding Mumbai rather than getting drawn into a “numbers game.” The statement comes as the MNS chief addressed the party leaders in Bandra today, December 29.

While addressing the party workers, Raj Thackeray said, "Don't be upset about how much space someone got. Self-interest is trivial compared to the welfare of the Marathi people. Don't look at anyone's personal self-interest. There is a responsibility to save Mumbai. Unite to crush others' dreams," as quoted by ABP Majha.

After the Sena UBT and MNS formally announced an alliance ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for 2026, the leaders did not disclose details of their seat-sharing arrangement, stating that the formula would be announced at an appropriate time.

Explaining the secrecy, Raj Thackeray remarked, “There is a gang of kidnappers that has caused a menace in Maharashtra. They have been kidnapping political people from their parties, too. Hence, we are staying wary of them and keeping the numbers under wraps.”

Earlier on Saturday, MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar, Nitin Sardesai and Sandeep Deshpande met Uddhav Thackeray to iron out differences over wards in the Mahim assembly segment, which covers areas like Dadar and Prabhadevi where both parties are influential.

While speaking to reporters, Nandgaonkar said some seats had to be exchanged, for which he met Uddhav. Nandgaonkar also said that the party, which has contested all polls independently so far, is new to seat-sharing talks.

Why Is Thackeray Brothers' Reunion In Focus For BMC Polls?

The polls are also set to see a new dynamic this BMC polls, as the reunion came after nearly two decades of political rivalry and personal estrangement, majorly altering the city’s political equations. This year, the brothers were first spotted together in July 2025, when they shared a stage at a rally opposing the "imposition of Hindi." Since then, their families have exchanged visits on several special occasions, including birthdays, Ganpati celebrations, Diwali parties, Bhai Dooj, weddings, and political events.

