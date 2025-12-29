 'Touch Us Now, & We Will Retort In Kind': Jain Monk Nileshchandra Maharaj Warns Over Assault On Non-Marathi Trader In Mira-Bhayandar - Video
HomeMumbai'Touch Us Now, & We Will Retort In Kind': Jain Monk Nileshchandra Maharaj Warns Over Assault On Non-Marathi Trader In Mira-Bhayandar - Video

'Touch Us Now, & We Will Retort In Kind': Jain Monk Nileshchandra Maharaj Warns Over Assault On Non-Marathi Trader In Mira-Bhayandar - Video

Jain monk Nileshchandra Maharaj condemned the assault on a non-Marathi trader in Mira-Bhayandar for not speaking Marathi, warning of a "tit-for-tat" response if such incidents recur. He called for unity among Rajasthani, Jain, and Marwari communities and criticized local political leaders for ego clashes hindering community harmony.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Jain Monk Nileshchandra Maharaj |

Bhayandar: Jain monk Nileshchandra Maharaj has reacted strongly to the recent incident in Mira-Bhayandar where a non-Marathi trader was allegedly assaulted for not speaking the Marathi language. He issued a clear warning that if such incidents are repeated, they will be met with a "tit-for-tat" response.

Jain Monk Nileshchandra Maharaj's Statement

"We respect Marathi in Maharashtra, and we also honor Maharashtra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. However, this Maharashtra does not belong to any one person's father. If a Marwari or any non-Marathi brother is touched in the name of language, it will not be tolerated," Nileshchandra Maharaj stated bluntly.

He was speaking at the 'Sanatan Dharmasabha' discourse program organized in Mira-Bhayandar. The event was reportedly organized through a social organization supported by the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). A large number of devotees attended the program on Saturday.

Read Also

During his speech, he also questioned the stance of the Marwari trader involved in the incident. "The one who was attacked is the same person who later gave a bouquet to the attackers. Neither an MLA, MP, nor a Corporator is standing behind him. Had I been in his place, I wouldn't have spared the attacker," he said in a controversial statement.

Furthermore, he appealed to the Rajasthani, Jain, and Marwari communities to unite. He also criticized local BJP MLA Narendra Mehta and former MLA Geeta Jain without naming them directly.

"In the recently held 'Sankalp Sabha', the work of connecting Mira-Bhayandar and bringing Sanatan Dharma and various communities together was expected. However, the ego of some leaders is getting in the way," he alleged.

These remarks have sparked intense discussion in the political and social circles of Mira-Bhayandar, and all eyes are now on the further developments in this matter.

