BMC Elections 2026: Major Setback For NCP-SP Ahead Of Civic Polls As Party's Mumbai President Rakhee Jadhav Joins BJP

Mumbai: In a setback for the Sharad Pawar group, the Mumbai President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Rakhee Jadhav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, December 29, ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. After Nawab Mallik resigned from the post of President following his arrest, Jadhav was then appointed as Mumbai President. Even after the NCP split, Jadhav remained intact with the NCP SP party.

The announcement of Rakhee joining the BJP was shared by Parag Shah on his official handle on X. He wrote, “The entry of Smt. Rakhi Jadhav, President of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), Mumbai, into the Bharatiya Janata Party is certainly a joyous and welcome development.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He added, "It is believed that due to her social and political experience, the party organisation will become stronger and the communication with the public will become more effective. Heartfelt welcome to Smt. Rakhi Jadhav in the Bharatiya Janata Party! "

Why did Rakhee Jadhav leave the NCP SP?

The decision to leave the party stems from seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the BMC polls. Recently, while speaking to ABP Majha news channel, Rakhi Jadhav had said that efforts were being made to contest the Mumbai civic polls as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Jadhav explained that several party workers have spent years strengthening their respective wards, and called it important that these leaders are given candidature.

She explained that though the party is getting respectable treatment in the Thackeray brother alliance, however, she alleged that "we are not getting respectable seats." Out of Mumbai’s 227 wards, she claimed that her party is seeking only 15 to 20 seats. She had also said that discussions were also ongoing with the Congress, and the final decision would depend on the response from the Sena UBT or the Congress.

Who Is Rakhee Jadhav?

Rakhee Jadhav is a Mumbai-based politician and won the 2017 BMC elections from Ghatkopar East for the NCP SP Party.

In the 2017 civic polls, Jadhav was elected as a corporator from Ward No. 131 (Ghatkopar East) and secured 12,123 votes. She had defeated the BJP’s Balchandra Motiram Shirsat, the undivided Shiv Sena’s Mangal Lakhamshi Mange, Congress’s Suresh Ganapat Marathe, and MNS candidate Sandeep Rane.

According to details available on the Lokatantra.in portal, Jadhav’s educational qualification is Class 10 pass. Moreover, the same records also mention that three criminal cases have been registered against her.

Speaking about her financial background, Jadhav’s affidavit filed in October 2024 shows that she declared total assets worth Rs 9.71 crore, while her total liabilities stood at around Rs 23.73 lakh.