 BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Releases Booklet On COVID-19 Track Record Highlighting Work Done By His Govt
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray released a booklet highlighting his COVID-19 management efforts in Mumbai, including Dharavi, during his 2019-2022 tenure as Maharashtra CM. The move precedes January 15 civic polls, where Sena (UBT) and MNS alliance aim to regain control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, a key political battleground.

Updated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has released a booklet highlighting the work he did during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was helming the Maharashtra government, a strategic move ahead of the civic polls.

The booklet, released on Sunday, lists measures Thackeray took as chief minister to contain the pandemic in areas such as Dharavi and other parts of Mumbai during the Maha Vikas Aghadi's rule between 2019 and 2022.

The Sena (UBT) last week announced an alliance with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the Mumbai civic polls, but the parties haven't yet declared their lists of candidates.

Elections to 29 civic bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, will be held on January 15. The counting of votes will take place the next day.

The election to the BMC can be viewed as a high-stakes battle for Uddhav Thackeray, as he attempts to reclaim control of the country's richest civic body, which has been under the undivided Shiv Sena from 1997 to 2022.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

