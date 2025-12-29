Mumbai Air Pollution: MPCB Shuts 4 RMC Plants, Slaps ₹1.87 Crore Fine On 37 Others As BMC Steps Up Inspections Amid Haze

RMC plants (Representational Image) |

Mumbai: Mumbai continued to battle deteriorating air quality on Sunday as several parts of the city remained shrouded in haze, prompting swift action from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Authorities intensified enforcement measures against polluting units and construction sites to curb rising pollution levels.

The MPCB ordered the closure of four ready mix concrete (RMC) plants for violating pollution control norms and collected fines amounting to Rs 1.87 crore from 37 other plants across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The action comes amid growing concerns over dust and particulate matter contributing to poor air quality in the city.

“We are reviewing the city’s air quality on a daily basis and have formed flying squads to check if establishments are complying with prescribed regulations,” said MPCB Member Secretary M Devender Singh, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

While Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 132 at 4 pm on Sunday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several areas recorded poor air quality. Kandivali West emerged as a major hotspot with an AQI of 221, followed by Chembur at 183 and Ghatkopar at 151. Officials noted that PM10 and ozone were the dominant pollutants across most monitoring stations.

Special Teams For Inspection Across Mumbai & MMR

MPCB officials said a special review meeting chaired by MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam was held earlier this week to assess the situation and strengthen pollution mitigation measures. “We have formed four special inspection teams for Mumbai and two for Navi Mumbai. These teams will continue inspections and initiate strict action against non-compliant RMC plants,” an MPCB official told HT on condition of anonymity.

Parallelly, the BMC also stepped up its enforcement drive. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Avinash Dhakne conducted on-site inspections of major construction projects in the K-East and H-East wards. He was accompanied by senior ward officials and representatives from multiple civic departments. “During the inspection, checks were conducted to ensure pollution mitigation measures are implemented and to keep our staff motivated,” Dhakne reportedly stated.

The civic team inspected key sites including the bullet train project, the new High Court project, areas around Panbai School, adjoining roads, and the service road at Kherwadi junction. Officials reviewed dust control measures, cleanliness and traffic management, with special emphasis on densely populated areas and school zones.

“Compliance at the bullet train project site was satisfactory. However, muck and loose soil were found beyond the barricades, and contractors were directed to take immediate corrective measures,” a BMC official said, as quoted by HT.

Civic authorities warned that strict action would be taken against contractors and agencies found violating pollution norms. As part of ongoing mitigation efforts, water sprinkling at construction sites, use of green nets to cover materials and mechanical road cleaning have been intensified across the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/