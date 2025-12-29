 Mumbai Air Pollution: MPCB Shuts 4 RMC Plants, Slaps ₹1.87 Crore Fine On 37 Others As BMC Steps Up Inspections Amid Haze
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Air Pollution: MPCB Shuts 4 RMC Plants, Slaps ₹1.87 Crore Fine On 37 Others As BMC Steps Up Inspections Amid Haze

Mumbai Air Pollution: MPCB Shuts 4 RMC Plants, Slaps ₹1.87 Crore Fine On 37 Others As BMC Steps Up Inspections Amid Haze

Mumbai's air quality worsened with haze covering the city. The MPCB shut four RMC plants and fined others Rs 1.87 crore for pollution norm violations. The AQI hit 132 on Sunday, with hotspots like Kandivali West at 221. Authorities are intensifying measures to curb pollution.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
RMC plants (Representational Image) |

Mumbai: Mumbai continued to battle deteriorating air quality on Sunday as several parts of the city remained shrouded in haze, prompting swift action from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Authorities intensified enforcement measures against polluting units and construction sites to curb rising pollution levels.

The MPCB ordered the closure of four ready mix concrete (RMC) plants for violating pollution control norms and collected fines amounting to Rs 1.87 crore from 37 other plants across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The action comes amid growing concerns over dust and particulate matter contributing to poor air quality in the city.

“We are reviewing the city’s air quality on a daily basis and have formed flying squads to check if establishments are complying with prescribed regulations,” said MPCB Member Secretary M Devender Singh, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

While Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 132 at 4 pm on Sunday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several areas recorded poor air quality. Kandivali West emerged as a major hotspot with an AQI of 221, followed by Chembur at 183 and Ghatkopar at 151. Officials noted that PM10 and ozone were the dominant pollutants across most monitoring stations.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From Restaurant's Plastic Shed In Gujranwala Area
Delhi: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From Restaurant's Plastic Shed In Gujranwala Area
Why Are Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Not Playing Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches?
Why Are Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Not Playing Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches?
Uttar Pradesh Police Hashtag Tops Global Trending List On X For Over 2 Hours
Uttar Pradesh Police Hashtag Tops Global Trending List On X For Over 2 Hours
Bitcoin Slides 30% In 2025, But Regulatory Gains Keep Long-Term Optimism Alive
Bitcoin Slides 30% In 2025, But Regulatory Gains Keep Long-Term Optimism Alive

Special Teams For Inspection Across Mumbai & MMR

MPCB officials said a special review meeting chaired by MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam was held earlier this week to assess the situation and strengthen pollution mitigation measures. “We have formed four special inspection teams for Mumbai and two for Navi Mumbai. These teams will continue inspections and initiate strict action against non-compliant RMC plants,” an MPCB official told HT on condition of anonymity.

Parallelly, the BMC also stepped up its enforcement drive. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Avinash Dhakne conducted on-site inspections of major construction projects in the K-East and H-East wards. He was accompanied by senior ward officials and representatives from multiple civic departments. “During the inspection, checks were conducted to ensure pollution mitigation measures are implemented and to keep our staff motivated,” Dhakne reportedly stated.

Read Also
Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Faces BMC Stop-Work Notice Over Air Pollution Violations At...
article-image

The civic team inspected key sites including the bullet train project, the new High Court project, areas around Panbai School, adjoining roads, and the service road at Kherwadi junction. Officials reviewed dust control measures, cleanliness and traffic management, with special emphasis on densely populated areas and school zones.

“Compliance at the bullet train project site was satisfactory. However, muck and loose soil were found beyond the barricades, and contractors were directed to take immediate corrective measures,” a BMC official said, as quoted by HT.

Civic authorities warned that strict action would be taken against contractors and agencies found violating pollution norms. As part of ongoing mitigation efforts, water sprinkling at construction sites, use of green nets to cover materials and mechanical road cleaning have been intensified across the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TMC Elections 2026: Over 16,500 Duplicate Voters Flagged In Thane; Know If They'll Be Allowed To...

TMC Elections 2026: Over 16,500 Duplicate Voters Flagged In Thane; Know If They'll Be Allowed To...

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In 7th Floor Flat Of Andheri West High-Rise, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In 7th Floor Flat Of Andheri West High-Rise, No Injuries Reported

'Hotspot Scam': How Sharing Your Mobile Network Can Lead To Cybercrime

'Hotspot Scam': How Sharing Your Mobile Network Can Lead To Cybercrime

Mumbai Air Pollution: MPCB Shuts 4 RMC Plants, Slaps ₹1.87 Crore Fine On 37 Others As BMC Steps Up...

Mumbai Air Pollution: MPCB Shuts 4 RMC Plants, Slaps ₹1.87 Crore Fine On 37 Others As BMC Steps Up...

Mumbai Crime: Vile Parle Man Booked For Assaulting BMC Officer During Poll Duty

Mumbai Crime: Vile Parle Man Booked For Assaulting BMC Officer During Poll Duty