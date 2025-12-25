Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Faces BMC Stop-Work Notice Over Air Pollution Violations At BKC

Construction activity at the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train station site in Bandra Kurla Complex halted after BMC issued a stop-work notice over pollution norms | File Photo

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has hit a roadblock in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) due to air pollution violations. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a stop-work notice to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) for failing to comply with anti-pollution norms, specifically GRAP 4 guidelines.

NHSRCL Yet to Respond, Residents Get Temporary Relief

However, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation spokesperson did not respond to messages, nor did she offer any comment. For residents and office-goers in BKC, the action brings temporary relief from dust and poor air, while raising questions about how major infrastructure projects can balance speed with environmental responsibility.

Inspection Flags Missing Dust-Suppression Measures

The inspection revealed that the construction site lacked essential dust-suppression measures, including misting machines, water sprinklers and anti-smog towers.

NHSRCL claims to be compliant and has completed 85 per cent of excavation work, but the BMC has directed it to rectify the issues immediately. However, an official said that as per indicators, air quality is within norms.

Stop-Work Notice Limited to Excavation Work

According to sources, the stop-work notice was issued recently. Only digging work has been stopped, while other work is in progress. “Actually, there are some technical compliance issues. They will get sorted in the next two days,” sources said.

High Court Pressure Leads to Civic Action

According to an official, last week the BMC issued show-cause and guideline notices to several projects, including the BKC bullet train station. This action followed the High Court’s strong stance on pollution concerns. Once again, the High Court criticised the BMC for not being serious about pollution control.

Boundary Curtains and Debris Transport Under Review

“Subsequently, the BMC issued stop-work notices to several projects. In the case of the bullet train station, the issues raised were related to boundary curtain levels and debris transportation. These matters are currently under review, and a compliance report will be submitted to the BMC on the next working day. Due to the notice, all excavation-related work has now been stopped,” sources said.

Project Timeline May Be Affected

This halt may impact the project’s deadline. The project involves a 508.17 km high-speed rail line connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with 12 stations and an estimated cost of Rs 1.1 lakh crore.

