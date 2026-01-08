 Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Indian Navy Officer Booked For Assault, Outraging Woman's Modesty In Road Rage Case
Mumbai's Azad Maidan police have registered an FIR against a 30-year-old Indian Navy officer for alleged assault, abuse, intimidation and outraging a woman's modesty during a road rage incident near Liberty Cinema on January 6. The 51-year-old complainant said the officer forcibly took her bike key, abused and pushed her during the dispute.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 09:26 AM IST
Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Indian Navy Officer Booked For Assault, Outraging Woman's Modesty In Road Rage Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Azad Maidan police have registered an FIR against a 30-year-old Indian Navy officer following allegations of assault, abuse, and outraging a woman’s modesty during a road rage incident near Liberty Cinema on Vitthaldas Thackersey Road on January 6.

About The Case

The complainant, a 51-year-old HR professional, and her husband were travelling on their Yamaha motorcycle around 7pm when a dispute arose with the driver of a car over overtaking. According to the complaint, the car driver — later identified as Harshvardhan Singh Rathore — allegedly stopped their vehicle, forcibly removed the key from their two-wheeler without permission, and began abusing both of them.

When the woman attempted to take the car’s key in return, Rathore allegedly caught her hand in the car door, preventing her from moving. She claims he refused to return her bike key and continued hurling abuses. The complainant further stated that the accused then threw the key on the ground and pushed her forcefully on her left shoulder and chest, causing her mental humiliation and outrage to her modesty.

The incident took place in the presence of patrolling police officers, who brought both parties to the police station. During questioning, the accused identified himself as Harshvardhan Singh Rathore, aged 30, a Navy officer residing at Naval Station, Uran, Navi Mumbai, and originally from Sector 21, Dwarka, South West Delhi. Following the woman’s detailed statement, police registered a case against Rathore under relevant sections pertaining to assault, criminal force, intimidation, and outraging the modesty of a woman.

