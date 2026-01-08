Maharashtra Cyber Submits 2,458-Page Chargesheet In ₹58-Crore Digital Arrest Scam; 32 Accused Named, 41 Still Wanted | Representational Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber, the state’s nodal cybercrime agency, has filed a detailed 2,458-page chargesheet in the sensational ₹58-crore digital arrest scam case. The chargesheet, submitted before the Esplanade Court, names 32 arrested accused and lists 47 witnesses, while 41 accused are still wanted, including the prime suspect Vijay Khanna.

About The Scam

According to the investigation, the scam unfolded between 19 August 2025 and 8 October 2025, during which fraudsters trapped a 72-year-old Mumbai businessman by posing as enforcement authorities. They conducted fake “digital arrest” proceedings including video-based interrogations and fabricated court hearings ultimately coercing him into transferring ₹58.13 crore over 40 days, wiping out his lifetime savings.

Accused Operated Through 10,000 Fake Bank Accounts : Maharashtra Nodal Cyber revealed that the masterminds used a complex network of 10,000 bogus bank accounts spread across 13 layers to launder the siphoned money. These accounts were opened in the name of shell companies to evade detection.

The chargesheet includes the arrested accused Abdul Nasir Abdul Karim Khulli (47), Arjun Fojaram Kadwasara (55), Jetharam Rahinga Kadwasara (35), Jafar Akbar Sayyed (33), Sheikh Shahid Abdul Salam (19), Mohammad Naved Salem Sheikh (22), Imran Ismail Sheikh (26), Mukesh Parmanand Bhatia, Akshay Umgaram Meena (26), Mukesh Dasharthmal Singhvi (44), Sunny Ravindra Lodha (32), Minhajuddin Sirajuddin (32), Sunny Sureshchand Jain (33), Chisti Mohammad Ahteshamuddin (35), Ganesh Ramesh Gawre (23), Suresh Maganlal Patel, Mussaran Iqbalbhai Kunbhar, Charagkumar Maheshbhai Chaudhary, Ankitkumar Maheshbhai Shah, Yuvraj alias Marco Laxmansingh Sikarwar, Vasudev Valjibhai Barot, Jayeshbhai Dayabhai Dhapa, Bipin Giri Rameshgiri Goswami, Sachin Govind Pekhale (37), Tushar Ramchandra Patil (39), Sheikh Faheem Sheikh Pasha (26), Devendranath Parmanand Raut (48), Katunga Raju Kumar, Vikramsingh Sajuba Parmar, Zaid Mohammad Hussain Mughale (26), Omkar Santosh Hase (24), and Mohammad Amer Akeel Mohammad Arif.

Read Also Maharashtra ACB Registers 669 Corruption Cases In 2025; Revenue And Police Departments Top List

In this modus operandi, scammers impersonate police, cybercrime officers, or government agencies. They intimidate victims with fabricated legal threats and force them to remain on continuous video calls — a tactic referred to as digital arrest. Through psychological pressure and fake legal proceedings, the victims are coerced into transferring large sums of money.

With 41 suspects still absconding, including the alleged mastermind Vijay Khanna, Maharashtra Nodal Cyber’s probe is ongoing. Officials say more arrests are expected as they continue to trace the money trail and identify additional layers in the laundering network.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/