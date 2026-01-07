 Mumbai Crime: Oshiwara Police Arrest Habitual Thief, Recover Stolen Valuables Worth ₹1.26 Crore
Oshiwara Police arrested a habitual offender involved in a major housebreaking at a bungalow in Andheri West, recovering stolen gold, diamond, and silver ornaments worth ₹1.26 crore. The accused, with 14 prior cases, was caught after a two-day trap. Further investigations may link him to more cases across multiple police jurisdictions.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The Oshiwara Police have arrested a habitual offender involved in a major housebreaking case and successfully recovered stolen property worth ₹1,26,10,450.

About The Case

According to police officials, between 11:00 pm on December 29, 2025, and 7:30 am on December 30, 2025, an unidentified person gained entry through the bathroom window of a bungalow (No. 15, Magnum Tower, Bank Road, 2nd Cross Road, Lokhandwala, Andheri West). The accused broke into the complainant’s cupboard and stole a safe containing gold, diamond and silver ornaments along with cash altogether valued at approximately ₹1,37,20,000.

Based on the complaint, Oshiwara Police registered an FIR  on December 30, 2025, under sections 331(4) and 305(A) of BNS. Following the registration of the case, the Senior Police Inspector, Crime Detection Officer and the police team visited the crime scene and conducted a detailed inspection.

Even without knowing the suspect’s residence, officers skillfully gathered intelligence. Sub-Inspector Vikas Kadam and his team laid a trap in the locality where the accused was suspected to be hiding and kept watch for two days. The suspect finally appeared, and on January 3, 2026, the team detained him for interrogation.

During questioning, the accused confessed that he had kept the stolen valuables at his residence and some with a jeweller. Acting promptly, the police recovered stolen diamond, gold and silver ornaments valued at ₹1,26,10,450.

Further investigation revealed that the arrested accused has a criminal history with 14 previous cases registered against him. Police officials also stated that more cases from Oshiwara Police Station and other police jurisdictions are likely to be detected during further interrogation.

