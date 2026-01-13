Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 56-Year-Old BEST Electrician Duped Of ₹4.16 Lakh After Clicking Fake RTO E-Challan Link; Case Registered

A BEST electrician lost Rs 4.16 lakh after fraudsters gained access to his bank account through a fake RTO e-challan link in Mumbai | FPJ

Mumbai, Jan 13: A 56-year-old BEST electrician was cheated of Rs 4.16 lakh after clicking on a fake RTO e-challan link that gave fraudsters access to his mobile phone and bank account. The victim, Nitin Kamtekar, received the message on January 10 and unknowingly installed a malicious APK file.

Fake e-challan link triggers fraud

Soon after installing the file, Kamtekar received threatening calls from persons posing as RTO officials, followed by suspicious OTP messages.

Bank account compromised

The next day, his banking user ID was changed, and four transactions were carried out within minutes, draining his bank account.

Case registered

Kamtekar alerted the cyber helpline and informed the police. A case has been registered under cheating provisions, and further investigation is underway.

