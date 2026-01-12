Mumbai Cyber Fraud: 27-Year-Old Navy Sailor Duped Of ₹90,811 Through Fake Credit Card App Scam In Colaba; Case Registered

A Navy sailor posted at INS Agrani in Colaba was cheated of over Rs 90,000 after downloading a fake credit card APK sent via WhatsApp | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 12: A 27-year-old Indian Navy sailor posted at INS Agrani, Colaba, fell victim to a cyber fraud after downloading a fake “IndusInd Credit Card APK” sent to him via WhatsApp.

Fraudulent transactions detected

The victim, Ram Naresh Sher Singh, received the file on January 10 around 5 pm from an unknown number. As he holds an IndusInd Bank credit card, he assumed the application was genuine and downloaded it.

Minutes later, he received SMS alerts stating that Rs 80,999 had been spent at Reliance Retail using his first credit card and another Rs 9,812 was transacted via One Mobikwik System from his second credit card. A total of Rs 90,811 was siphoned off.

Fake bank call follows

Realising the fraud, the sailor immediately called the cyber helpline 1930 and lodged an online complaint. Soon after, he received another call from a different number where the caller falsely claimed to be a bank manager and demanded Rs 2,499 to “stop annual charges” on his credit card. The victim disconnected the call and approached Colaba Police Station to file an FIR.

Police investigation underway

Colaba Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons for gaining control of the victim’s mobile phone through the fraudulent APK file and carrying out unauthorised transactions using his credit cards. A probe is underway to trace the phone numbers and the cyber trail involved in the scam.

