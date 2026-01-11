 Latur Civic Polls: BJP Suspends 18 Workers For Contesting Independently
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiLatur Civic Polls: BJP Suspends 18 Workers For Contesting Independently

Latur Civic Polls: BJP Suspends 18 Workers For Contesting Independently

The BJP has suspended 18 members of its Latur unit for six years, citing actions detrimental to party discipline. A majority of the suspended leaders are contesting the upcoming Latur Municipal Corporation elections as independents. The move followed deliberations by the party’s core committee, district BJP president Ajit Patil Kavekar said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
BJP Suspends 18 Workers For Contesting Independently |

Latur: Eighteen members of the BJP's Latur unit have been suspended for six years for allegedly violating party discipline and disrupting organisational functioning, a local leader said on Sunday.

The majority of them are contesting the upcoming Latur Municipal Corporation elections independently.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Latur, are scheduled on January 15.

The conduct of certain members of the local BJP unit was found to be detrimental to party discipline, its city district president Ajit Patil Kavekar said in a statement.

FPJ Shorts
Kalyan News: Passenger Attacked With Platform Tile Over Mobile Music Dispute On Indore–Daund Express
Kalyan News: Passenger Attacked With Platform Tile Over Mobile Music Dispute On Indore–Daund Express
Viral: This Bihari Man's Chai & Poha Prices In Los Angeles Will Shock You! Indians Say, '5 Plates Of Both = My Monthly Salary'
Viral: This Bihari Man's Chai & Poha Prices In Los Angeles Will Shock You! Indians Say, '5 Plates Of Both = My Monthly Salary'
Bride Nupur Sanon's Father Walks Her Down The Aisle In Emotional Yet Joy-filled Moment At Lavish White Wedding In Udaipur
Bride Nupur Sanon's Father Walks Her Down The Aisle In Emotional Yet Joy-filled Moment At Lavish White Wedding In Udaipur
'Certified Jinxer': Ashwin's Praise For Mitchell Hay Backfires After Early Dismissal; Netizens REACT With Funny Memes
'Certified Jinxer': Ashwin's Praise For Mitchell Hay Backfires After Early Dismissal; Netizens REACT With Funny Memes
Read Also
Major Blow To Sena UBT Ahead of Mumbai BMC 2026 Polls As Ex-MLA & Uddhav Thackeray Loyalist Dagdu...
article-image

The issue was discussed in a meeting of the party's core committee, following which a decision was taken to cancel the primary membership of the 18 members and suspend them for six years, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

₹16.36-Crore Cheating Case: Kurla Police Book Omkara ARC Director, Finance Officials & Vidhaata...

₹16.36-Crore Cheating Case: Kurla Police Book Omkara ARC Director, Finance Officials & Vidhaata...

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹45 Cr Drugs, ₹3.5 Crore Gold In Separate Cases

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹45 Cr Drugs, ₹3.5 Crore Gold In Separate Cases

Latur Civic Polls: BJP Suspends 18 Workers For Contesting Independently

Latur Civic Polls: BJP Suspends 18 Workers For Contesting Independently

Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut Takes ‘Naye Ladke’ Dig At Amit Thackeray Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Polls |...

Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut Takes ‘Naye Ladke’ Dig At Amit Thackeray Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Polls |...

Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026: SVEEP Initiatives In Thane Boost Voter Awareness Through...

Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026: SVEEP Initiatives In Thane Boost Voter Awareness Through...