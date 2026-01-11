Maharashtra Municipal Elections 2026: SVEEP Initiatives In Thane Boost Voter Awareness Through Street Plays & Rallies | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane Various programs were organized under the SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) initiative in different wards of the city to create awareness among voters regarding voting, in light of the general elections of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Awareness is being created through the Thane Municipal Corporation to increase the voting percentage and to ensure that maximum citizens exercise their right given by democracy. Awareness is continuously underway in various parts of the city every day under the guidance of Commissioner and Election Officer Saurabh Rao, with the cooperation of SVEEP Nodal Officer Dr. Mitali Sancheti.

A street play was presented by the SVEEP team at Datiwali Lake within the Diva Ward Committee area. Through this street play, an effective message was given to the citizens about the importance of voting, participation in democracy, and the role of a responsible voter.

All employees of the SVEEP team were present at this time. Additionally, voter awareness was conducted by the SVEEP team at various locations in Mumbra wards no. 26, 30, 31, and 32. The importance of voting was explained to citizens especially at crowded places like petrol pumps, banks, and vegetable markets.

Also, the oath of voting under the sweep activity was taken at the Kalwa sub-post office of the Indian Postal Department, ward number 23. The post office head Mrs. Sharada Pillai Madam, office staff and members of the sweep team were present at this program.

Under the Wagle ward committee, the sweep team also visited schools in C.P. Talav, Shantinagar and Masjid Galli areas in ward numbers 16, 17, 18 and gave information about the 'Matadhikar' app to the students and teachers. At this time, the students also took out a voting awareness rally and made the citizens aware of voting in the area. Through all these activities, the message is being effectively conveyed that maximum number of citizens should exercise their right to vote on January 15.

