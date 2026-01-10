Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Resident Groups Submit Memorandum On Local Issues To Candidates

Residents’ associations submit a memorandum highlighting civic issues to candidates ahead of the Navi Mumbai civic elections | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Jan 10: Ahead of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation general elections, the Navi Mumbai Jagrut Rahivasi Sangh and the Seawoods Residents Welfare Association jointly submitted a memorandum highlighting civic issues from the area to all political party and independent candidates contesting from Ward No. 24 and Ward No. 26.

Meeting held at Sector 58A

The memorandum was handed over collectively at a meeting held in a garden at Sector 58A, where candidates from both wards were present.

“The purpose was to place the common problems faced by residents directly before all candidates on a single platform,” representatives of the residents’ associations said.

Focus on local civic issues

They added that the issues raised pertain to day-to-day civic amenities and long-pending local problems. “Residents want these concerns to be addressed on priority by whoever is elected,” the associations stated.

Call for accountability

Explaining the initiative, the organisers said, “Such collective representations help in creating accountability and ensure that public issues are included in the candidates’ election agenda,” said Sunil Choudhari.

