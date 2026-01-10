Mumbai Tragedy: 3 Members Of Family, Including 12-Year-Old Boy, Die In Goregaon West Slum Fire

Three members of a family were killed after a fire broke out in a slum structure in Goregaon West | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 10: Three members of a family, including a 12-year-old boy, died tragically after a fire broke out in a ground-plus-one-storey structure in Goregaon West in the early hours of Saturday.

The victims were asleep when the blaze erupted. Local residents attempted to douse the fire using buckets of water before the arrival of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), but their efforts proved futile and the family could not be saved.

Fire breaks out in slum structure

The fire was reported at around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday in a ground-plus-one-storey structure located in a slum at Bhagat Singh Nagar, Rajaram Lane, near Janata Stores, Goregaon West. The blaze was confined to electrical wiring and household articles on the ground floor.

At the time of the incident, Sanjog Pawaskar (51), his son Kushal (12), and Harshada (19) were fast asleep on the first floor when the fire broke out. Pawaskar’s wife survived as she was on night duty at the time of the incident.

Rescue efforts and hospitalisation

The incident created panic in the locality, prompting local residents to rush to the spot. Neighbours initially attempted to douse the fire using buckets of water before the arrival of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). After reaching the spot, firefighters cut off the electricity supply and brought the blaze under control.

All three occupants were rescued by fire personnel and rushed to Trauma Care Hospital, Goregaon, in a police van and a private vehicle. However, the resident medical officer at the hospital declared all three victims brought dead.

Fire official’s observations

“During the inspection, it was observed that the electrical wiring had been burned and the refrigerator on the ground floor was completely destroyed by fire. It has not yet been confirmed whether the refrigerator exploded, as no clear signs of an explosion were observed. The gas cylinders at the house were found to be intact. The intensity of the fire was severe. As the room was closed, thick smoke spread to the upper floor where the family was sleeping. We normalised the heat and then entered,” said a fire official on duty.

Cause of death

Sanjog Pawaskar suffered severe suffocation and burn injuries. Harshada sustained facial burn injuries along with suffocation, while Kushal suffered from suffocation. At the time of the incident, Harshada was inside the toilet located on the first floor, the official added.

Locality in shock

The neighbours were left devastated, unable to come to terms with the sudden loss of three members of the community who had been seen smiling and laughing with them just hours earlier.

The mother was inconsolable, overwhelmed by grief, as a large, silent crowd gathered outside the house in the evening when the ambulance carrying the deceased arrived, the air heavy with sorrow and disbelief.

Meanwhile, the exact cause of the fire will be determined after a detailed investigation, a fire official said.

