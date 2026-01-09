 Mumbai News: Minor Fire Erupts At Parel Residential Building, No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Minor Fire Erupts At Parel Residential Building, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Minor Fire Erupts At Parel Residential Building, No Injuries Reported

According to the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the fire occurred at Lodha Grandeur building, opposite the Parel ST depot, at around 6:20 p.m. The fire was confined to bamboo scaffolding and stored bamboo material on the ground floor.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Minor Fire Erupts At Parel Residential Building, No Injuries Reported | Representational Image

A minor fire broke out on the ground floor of a residential building in Parel on Friday evening. The blaze was brought under control within one hour by officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). No injuries were reported, fire officials confirmed.

According to the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the fire occurred at Lodha Grandeur building, opposite the Parel ST depot, at around 6:20 p.m. The fire was confined to bamboo scaffolding and stored bamboo material on the ground floor.

Read Also
Multiple-Vehicle Pileup On Ghodbunder Road In Thane Injures Five, Causes Severe Traffic Disruption;...
article-image

"Although heavy smoke engulfed the building, the fire was successfully extinguished within an hour. The cause of the fire is yet to be to be ascertained and will be determined after a detailed investigation," said a fire official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Minor Fire Erupts At Parel Residential Building, No Injuries Reported
Mumbai News: Minor Fire Erupts At Parel Residential Building, No Injuries Reported
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 9: Trip Turns Emotional As Tulsi Agrees To Travel To Surat With Mihir
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 9: Trip Turns Emotional As Tulsi Agrees To Travel To Surat With Mihir
Mumbai News: NCLT Allows Jet Airways Liquidator To Park Aircraft Sale Proceeds In Fixed Deposit Pending MIAL Dues Decision
Mumbai News: NCLT Allows Jet Airways Liquidator To Park Aircraft Sale Proceeds In Fixed Deposit Pending MIAL Dues Decision
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Door-To-Door Distribution Of Voter Slips Begins Ahead Of January 15 Polling
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Door-To-Door Distribution Of Voter Slips Begins Ahead Of January 15 Polling

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Minor Fire Erupts At Parel Residential Building, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Minor Fire Erupts At Parel Residential Building, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: NCLT Allows Jet Airways Liquidator To Park Aircraft Sale Proceeds In Fixed Deposit...

Mumbai News: NCLT Allows Jet Airways Liquidator To Park Aircraft Sale Proceeds In Fixed Deposit...

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Door-To-Door Distribution Of Voter Slips Begins Ahead Of January 15...

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Door-To-Door Distribution Of Voter Slips Begins Ahead Of January 15...

Mumbai News: Borivali Education Society To Host 100th 'Tea Corner' Session On January 10

Mumbai News: Borivali Education Society To Host 100th 'Tea Corner' Session On January 10

Navi Mumbai News: Doctors Perform High-Risk Angioplasty On 60-Year-Old Man Using Advanced Heart...

Navi Mumbai News: Doctors Perform High-Risk Angioplasty On 60-Year-Old Man Using Advanced Heart...