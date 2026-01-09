Mumbai News: Minor Fire Erupts At Parel Residential Building, No Injuries Reported

Minor Fire Erupts At Parel Residential Building, No Injuries Reported | Representational Image

A minor fire broke out on the ground floor of a residential building in Parel on Friday evening. The blaze was brought under control within one hour by officials of the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). No injuries were reported, fire officials confirmed.

According to the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the fire occurred at Lodha Grandeur building, opposite the Parel ST depot, at around 6:20 p.m. The fire was confined to bamboo scaffolding and stored bamboo material on the ground floor.

"Although heavy smoke engulfed the building, the fire was successfully extinguished within an hour. The cause of the fire is yet to be to be ascertained and will be determined after a detailed investigation," said a fire official.

