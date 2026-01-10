 'Trust Me Bro Campaign': Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams BJP-Shiv Sena For Not Releasing Manifesto Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Elections 2026
With five days left for Mumbai’s BMC polls, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena for not releasing their election manifestos. She called it a “Trust Me Bro” campaign, saying it shows disregard for voters. While the BJP and Shinde Sena claim manifestos are coming soon, Chaturvedi’s remarks highlight rising political tensions ahead of polling.

Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 08:25 PM IST
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

Mumbai: As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election dates draw closer, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Saturday, January 10, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as they are yet to release a manifesto outlining their promises for Mumbai voters. With only five days remaining for the crucial BMC polling on January 15, the BJP and Shiv Sena have not yet released their manifesto for Mumbai.

Criticising the ruling alliance, Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged that the absence of a manifesto shows a disregard for voters. “It is just a ‘Trust Me Bro’ campaign. Taking voters for a ride, as always,” she said.

Taking to her official handle on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "Till now, as BMC poll dates come close, the BJP and Shinde Sena have not shared their vision for the city, nor have they shared a manifesto which is akin to a promissory note if elected. It is just a Trust Me, Bro campaign. Taking voters for a ride, as always"

When will the BJP-Shiv Sena Release Manifesto?

Both parties are set to release separate manifestos. Last month, the Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam had said that the BJP would release the manifesto in the first week of January. However, on Friday, Satam, while speaking to FPJ said that it will be released in the next two days. On the other hand, the Shinde Sena claimed that the manifesto is ‘ready to be published’.

Recently, at FPJ Town Hall, BJP's Mumbai secretary, Pratik Karpe, had shared a glimpse of its plan after taking suggestions from two lakh citizens. Karpe said that improving last-mile connectivity and using artificial intelligence to deliver civic services more efficiently will be the main areas of focus.

