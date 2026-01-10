'Trust Me Bro Campaign': Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams BJP-Shiv Sena For Not Releasing Manifesto Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Elections 2026

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi |

Mumbai: As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election dates draw closer, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said on Saturday, January 10, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as they are yet to release a manifesto outlining their promises for Mumbai voters. With only five days remaining for the crucial BMC polling on January 15, the BJP and Shiv Sena have not yet released their manifesto for Mumbai.

Criticising the ruling alliance, Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged that the absence of a manifesto shows a disregard for voters. “It is just a ‘Trust Me Bro’ campaign. Taking voters for a ride, as always,” she said.

Taking to her official handle on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "Till now, as BMC poll dates come close, the BJP and Shinde Sena have not shared their vision for the city, nor have they shared a manifesto which is akin to a promissory note if elected. It is just a Trust Me, Bro campaign. Taking voters for a ride, as always"

When will the BJP-Shiv Sena Release Manifesto?

Both parties are set to release separate manifestos. Last month, the Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam had said that the BJP would release the manifesto in the first week of January. However, on Friday, Satam, while speaking to FPJ said that it will be released in the next two days. On the other hand, the Shinde Sena claimed that the manifesto is ‘ready to be published’.

Recently, at FPJ Town Hall, BJP's Mumbai secretary, Pratik Karpe, had shared a glimpse of its plan after taking suggestions from two lakh citizens. Karpe said that improving last-mile connectivity and using artificial intelligence to deliver civic services more efficiently will be the main areas of focus.

