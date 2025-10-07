 'Mumbai Airport's T1 To Be Demolished Only After Operations At NMIA T2 Operations Begins', Says Adani CEO Arun Bansal
Navi Mumbai International Airport's inauguration on October 8 will transform Mumbai's aviation. Adani's CEO confirmed Terminal 1's demolition will start around 2029, ensuring smooth transition post Terminal 2's readiness, minimising air traffic disruption.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: With the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) scheduled for Wednesday, October 8, a key transformation in Mumbai’s aviation landscape is now closer to reality. Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, announced that once Terminal 2 of NMIA is fully operational, Terminal 1 of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be demolished, projected to begin around 2029.

In a media briefing, Bansal emphasized that demolition of Mumbai’s Terminal 1 will be timed carefully. “The demolition will begin only after Terminal 2 of NMIA is ready,” he said. This phased approach aims to prevent disruption to air traffic and ensure a smooth transition.

Meanwhile, Vijay Singhal, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, confirmed that commercial operations at NMIA are expected to begin by December 2025, following final checks and licensing formalities. Singhal said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the airport, authorities will conduct security sweeps and tests before flights commence, according to report Times Now.

This aligns with details which describes NMIA as India’s first “fully digital” airport, equipped with pre-booking for parking, online check-in and baggage drop, and virtual queuing systems.

Mumbai’s existing Terminal 1 will remain in service at least until 2029; only after NMIA’s Terminal 2 is ready will efforts begin to dismantle it.Earlier,had been reported that the first phase of NMIA would be ready for inauguration, supporting initial operations while subsequent terminals are built over the years.

Spread over 1,160 hectares and planned in multiple phases, NMIA is envisioned to handle 20 million passengers annually in its first phase, eventually scaling up to 90 million at full maturity. Also, the airport is designed with multimodal connectivity in mind, regional rail, metro lines, and road corridors around it, to make it accessible from across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

