Mumbai Metro 3 Operations To Commence From October 9; Know Timings Of First & Last Train Scheduled On Aqua Line

Mumbai: In a major boost for Mumbai’s transit network, the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has cleared Metro Line 3 Phase 2B for passenger operations between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade. From 9 October, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will operate the full stretch from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade, a seamless north-south underground service for commuters across the city and suburbs.

The service timings have been set to suit early morning and late-evening travellers alike. The first trains will leave both terminal ends (Aarey JVLR & Cuffe Parade) at 5:55 am, giving commuters an earlier start than before. The last service departs at 10:30 pm and completes its journey at the terminal stations by 11:25 pm.

We're delighted to announce that the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has accorded authorisation for passenger operations of #MetroLine3 Phase 2B from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade stations.



From 9th October, #MMRC will serve passengers in its full length from

The new timings mark a change from earlier schedules. According to earlier reports, until recently the first service used to start at 6:30 am, but the schedule was revised to 5:55 am on September 15 to ease pressure on morning commuters.

With Phase 2B joining the rest of the corridor, the Aqua Line (Metro 3) becomes Mumbai’s first fully underground metro line, stretching about 33.5 km and serving 27 stations from Aarey to Cuffe Parade. The final stretch, covering Worli to Cuffe Parade, includes busy stops such as Mumbai Central, CSMT Metro, Churchgate, and Vidhan Bhavan, enhancing connectivity across South Mumbai.

Officials expect the new phase to significantly cut travel times, a commute from Cuffe Parade to Aarey could drop from the earlier commute time to just 54 minutes once the entire line is operational.

The inauguration of this final stretch is timed for 8 October, coinciding with the opening of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, making it a landmark day in Mumbai’s transport evolution.

With the full Line 3 set to serve daily from early morning to late night, commuters across Mumbai will soon have a faster, more convenient way to travel end to end without relying solely on surface roads or suburban trains.