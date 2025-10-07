Mumbai Crime: Vakola Police Book 23-Year-Old Man For Derogatory Instagram Post Against Lord Ram

Vakola police book youth for posting derogatory remarks about Lord Ram on Instagram | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Vakola police have booked Mohammad Sadiqal Abdul Kayum Amin, 23, for allegedly posting a derogatory remark about Lord Ram on his Instagram account. The case was registered on October 7, and the police have issued a notice to him.

Complainant Spots Objectionable Post

According to the FIR, the complainant, Ajit Yadav, 24, a resident of Santacruz East and a member of Bajrang Dal, noticed the post on Instagram around 12:30 a.m. on September 29.

The handle ‘mr_badshah_official’ had shared a video from ‘Mumbai TV’ news related to ‘I love Muhammad,’ and below the video, he had written derogatory words about Shree Ram.

Tracing the Accused

To trace the accused, Yadav and a friend created a fake Instagram account named arpita_vishwakarma2001 and sent a friend request to ‘mr_badshah_official' which he accepted.

They chatted with him for 10 to 12 days, during which the accused shared his mobile number. The complainant then requested a meeting, and they decided to meet at Agarkar Square in Andheri East.

Confrontation and Arrest

Yadav, along with three friends, reached the location. The accused was present there. When questioned, he identified himself as Mohammad Sadiqal Abdul Kayum Amin, 23, a resident of Chembur who works at a perfume shop in Colaba.

Yadav and his friends asked him to open his Instagram account and confirmed that it was the same account from which the objectionable post had been made.

Police Action

The accused tried to flee, but the complainant and his friends caught him and took him to the police station. The Vakola police registered a case against Mohammad Sadiqal Abdul Kayum Amin under Sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

