 Mumbai Hotels Honoured With Michelin Key: Here Are The Iconic Places That Made The Cut
Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
Mumbai Hotels Honoured With Michelin Key | Canva

Mumbai: India's bustling financial capital, Mumbai has added another prestigious feather to its cap as several of its world-class hotels received the coveted Michelin Key, a new global recognition introduced by the Michelin Guide to honour excellence in hospitality. Much like the Michelin Star for restaurants, the Michelin Key celebrates hotels that demonstrate outstanding design, unmatched service, exceptional comfort, and an elevated guest experience.

What is Michelin Key?

The world's most famous arbiter of dining and travel has given a prestigious nod to 36 hotels from India. A Michelin Key is an accolade from the Michelin Guide that honours exceptional hotels, similar to Michelin stars for dining establishments. These keys are granted according to standards such as architecture, interior design, high-quality service standards, and character, and can be attained in one, two, or three key levels to represent a "very special," "exceptional," or "extraordinary" experience, respectively.

Mumbai's these hotels got the prestigious key

In its first-ever India edition, Michelin's global inspectors evaluated hundreds of properties, and Mumbai emerged strongly with multiple luxury hotels earning this international badge of excellence. Among the standout winners were The Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Mahal Tower, one of the city's most iconic heritage hotels, celebrated for its grandeur, service legacy, and stunning views. Its blend of royal architecture and impeccable hospitality made it a natural contender for the Michelin Key.

SOHO House

SOHO House | Tripadvisor

Another Mumbai hotel recognised was the SOHO House. The hotel received one Michelin Key. The Michelin Guide recognised Soho House Mumbai for its exceptional hospitality, world-class design, and unique character. The hotel is evaluated based on a mix of design, service, and the overall guest experience, rather than focusing solely on one element, such as food. The hotel was recognized for its exceptional fusion of luxury and a unique Indian touch, an impressive collection of modern Indian art, and an environment that supports its artistic community.

The Taj Palace & Taj Tower

The Taj Palace & Taj Tower | Canva

Why is it important?

The introduction of the Michelin Keys marks a new era for Indian hospitality, and Mumbai's presence on the list highlights the city's evolution into a global luxury destination. These award-winning hotels reflect not just comfort and architectural beauty, but the spirit of Mumbai.

