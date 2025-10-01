Planning Travel From Upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport? Check Out Premium Hotels Within 40-Minute Drive | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: With the much-awaited Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) set to be inaugurated on October 8, 2025 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, travellers now have new options for premium stays close to the airport.

The NMIA, being developed by Adani Airports in partnership with CIDCO, will start with the capacity to handle about 20 million passengers annually in its first phase and eventually expand to nearly 90 million.

Here are some of the top-notch hotels in Navi Mumbai and nearby areas, along with approximate travel times from NMIA. These stay choices can help visitors enjoy comfort and convenience just after landing.

Top Hotel Stays Near NMIA List

Marriott Hotel, Turbhe

A premium 5-star property offering spa, outdoor pool, fitness centre, bar, free Wi-Fi and parking. Spacious, clean rooms make it ideal for leisure or business. Around 35–40 minutes’ drive from NMIA via Ulwe–Panvel road.

The Park, Belapur

Luxury stay featuring spa, hot tub, fitness centre, stylish décor and elegant ambience. Offers modern comforts with attentive service. Convenient yet slightly longer drive, taking about 40–45 minutes from NMIA, perfect for travellers seeking a chic experience.

Ramada by Wyndham, Mahape

A well-rated five-star hotel with outdoor pool, excellent dining options and warm hospitality. Known for great service and comfort. Just 30–35 minutes from NMIA, making it a reliable choice for business or family travellers.

Royal Tulip Hotel, Kharghar

Quiet, comfortable and relaxing with clean service standards, spa and leisure facilities. Ideal for those preferring calm surroundings with easy access to Navi Mumbai. About 30–35 minutes from NMIA by car, depending on traffic.

Vivanta, Turbhe

Eco-certified luxury stay with modern interiors, excellent amenities and pet-friendly policies. Known for stylish rooms and quality service. Convenient location, around 30–35 minutes’ drive from NMIA, perfect for both business and leisure travellers.

Courtyard by Marriott, Nerul

A high-end choice featuring premium service, comfortable rooms and top-class facilities. Suited for both short and long stays. Located about 35–40 minutes from NMIA, making it a reliable pick for upscale travellers.

ibis, Turbhe

A smart budget-friendly hotel with clean, compact rooms, modern amenities, on-site restaurant and bar. Offers free Wi-Fi, business facilities and reliable service. Located about 35–40 minutes from NMIA, it’s ideal for short business trips or quick stays.

Terminal 1 of NMIA is set to open on October 8, initially managing 8-10 flights per hour, with plans to increase to 30 by summer 2026. The airport will be developed in multiple phases, reaching full capacity upon completion.

Travellers to Navi Mumbai will find new hotel options catering to various preferences for comfort, luxury, or value, facilitating easier post-arrival travel. As road conditions improve, it’s advisable to book accommodations in advance due to potential traffic variations.