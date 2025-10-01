 Maharashtra: MSRTC Cancels 10% Seasonal Fare Hike After Public Opposition, Announces Relief For Commuters
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: MSRTC Cancels 10% Seasonal Fare Hike After Public Opposition, Announces Relief For Commuters

Maharashtra: MSRTC Cancels 10% Seasonal Fare Hike After Public Opposition, Announces Relief For Commuters

On Tuesday, the MSRTC had announced a 10% seasonal fare hike on most of its bus services excluding the air-conditioned Shivneri and Shivai buses. The hike was scheduled to be effective from October 15 to November 5, 2025.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: MSRTC Cancels 10% Seasonal Fare Hike After Public Opposition, Announces Relief For Commuters | Representative Image

In a major relief for passengers, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has officially cancelled its proposed 10% seasonal fare hike. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, following directives from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Earlier Decision to Hike Fares

On Tuesday, the MSRTC had announced a 10% seasonal fare hike on most of its bus services excluding the air-conditioned Shivneri and Shivai buses. The hike was scheduled to be effective from October 15 to November 5, 2025.

Public Concerns Lead to Rollback

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC Launches Online Auction Of Properties To Recover ₹8.55 Crore In Long-Pending Property Tax Dues
Mumbai News: BMC Launches Online Auction Of Properties To Recover ₹8.55 Crore In Long-Pending Property Tax Dues
'India Humaare Baap Nahin Hai': Pakistan Fan Issues Apology After Video Of His Angry Rant Over Team's Crushing Defeat In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Goes Viral
'India Humaare Baap Nahin Hai': Pakistan Fan Issues Apology After Video Of His Angry Rant Over Team's Crushing Defeat In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Goes Viral
Mumbai News: Vijay Kumar Takes Charge As Central Railway General Manager, Succeeds Dharam Veer Meena
Mumbai News: Vijay Kumar Takes Charge As Central Railway General Manager, Succeeds Dharam Veer Meena
Mumbai News: Central Railway Launches 'Swachhata Pakhwada 2025', Officers And Staff Take Cleanliness Pledge
Mumbai News: Central Railway Launches 'Swachhata Pakhwada 2025', Officers And Staff Take Cleanliness Pledge

The decision to scrap the hike comes in response to growing public concern over the financial burden on daily commuters, especially during the festive season when travel frequency increases. The fare hike, generally introduced during peak travel periods to offset rising operational costs, faced widespread opposition from the public and commuter groups.

Government Intervention

Speaking to the media, Minister Sarnaik said:
"As per the directives of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, we have decided to cancel the 10% fare hike in MSRTC bus services. The government remains committed to making public transport more affordable and accessible for all citizens."

Read Also
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple During Visit To...
article-image

Positive Response from Commuters

The rollback has been widely welcomed by commuters and transport groups, who view the move as a much-needed relief ahead of the festive season.

MSRTC’s Role in Maharashtra

Often referred to as the lifeline of Maharashtra, the MSRTC operates around 15,000 buses, connecting over 90% of the state’s villages with district headquarters and cities. More than 50 lakh passengers rely on its services daily. With the fare hike scrapped, passengers will continue to travel at existing rates.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Planning Travel From Upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport? Check Out Premium Hotels Within...

Planning Travel From Upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport? Check Out Premium Hotels Within...

Mumbai News: Vijay Kumar Takes Charge As Central Railway General Manager, Succeeds Dharam Veer Meena

Mumbai News: Vijay Kumar Takes Charge As Central Railway General Manager, Succeeds Dharam Veer Meena

Mumbai News: Central Railway Launches 'Swachhata Pakhwada 2025', Officers And Staff Take Cleanliness...

Mumbai News: Central Railway Launches 'Swachhata Pakhwada 2025', Officers And Staff Take Cleanliness...

Panvel Armed Robbery: Jeweller, Staff Assaulted By Fake Cops; Gold & Cash Worth ₹34.28 Lakh Stolen

Panvel Armed Robbery: Jeweller, Staff Assaulted By Fake Cops; Gold & Cash Worth ₹34.28 Lakh Stolen

Mumbai News: Western Railway Empowers Female Technicians, Launches All-Women Traction Maintenance...

Mumbai News: Western Railway Empowers Female Technicians, Launches All-Women Traction Maintenance...