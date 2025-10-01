Maharashtra: MSRTC Cancels 10% Seasonal Fare Hike After Public Opposition, Announces Relief For Commuters | Representative Image

In a major relief for passengers, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has officially cancelled its proposed 10% seasonal fare hike. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, following directives from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Earlier Decision to Hike Fares

On Tuesday, the MSRTC had announced a 10% seasonal fare hike on most of its bus services excluding the air-conditioned Shivneri and Shivai buses. The hike was scheduled to be effective from October 15 to November 5, 2025.

Public Concerns Lead to Rollback

The decision to scrap the hike comes in response to growing public concern over the financial burden on daily commuters, especially during the festive season when travel frequency increases. The fare hike, generally introduced during peak travel periods to offset rising operational costs, faced widespread opposition from the public and commuter groups.

Government Intervention

Speaking to the media, Minister Sarnaik said:

"As per the directives of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, we have decided to cancel the 10% fare hike in MSRTC bus services. The government remains committed to making public transport more affordable and accessible for all citizens."

Positive Response from Commuters

The rollback has been widely welcomed by commuters and transport groups, who view the move as a much-needed relief ahead of the festive season.

MSRTC’s Role in Maharashtra

Often referred to as the lifeline of Maharashtra, the MSRTC operates around 15,000 buses, connecting over 90% of the state’s villages with district headquarters and cities. More than 50 lakh passengers rely on its services daily. With the fare hike scrapped, passengers will continue to travel at existing rates.