 Mumbai: Singer Vipul Chheda Arrested By Malad Police For Allegedly Cheating Jeweller Of ₹5.41 Lakh
The singer, who runs Dharma Associates, bought a diamond bracelet from Saisiddhi Jewellers in Borivali West through marketing assistant Rima Chheda, who earns commissions by referring customers.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
The Malad police have arrested singer Vipul Chheda, 37, for allegedly cheating a jeweller of Rs5.41 lakh. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Malad police have arrested singer Vipul Chheda, 37, for allegedly cheating a jeweller of Rs 5.41 lakh. Absconding for a month, Vipul was caught on September 25.



