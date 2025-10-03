Mumbai: Singer Vipul Chheda Arrested By Malad Police For Allegedly Cheating Jeweller Of ₹5.41 Lakh

Mumbai: The Malad police have arrested singer Vipul Chheda, 37, for allegedly cheating a jeweller of Rs 5.41 lakh. Absconding for a month, Vipul was caught on September 25.
Vipul Chheda Accused of Cheating Borivali Jeweller
The singer, who runs Dharma Associates, bought a diamond bracelet from Saisiddhi Jewellers in Borivali West through marketing assistant Rima Chheda, who earns commissions by referring customers. On April 22, Vipul asked Rima to bring the bracelets near Malad’s Bata showroom. He bought one bracelet and issued a cheque, which bounced. He neither paid nor returned the bracelet.
