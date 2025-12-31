Maharashtra Govt Panel To Oversee Charity Hospitals, Ensure Transparency For Poor Patients | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A state government panel, set up to oversee charity hospitals, will have a four-point mandate that also includes inspection of annual accounts.

The panel comprises the charity deputy commissioner, an associate professor from the medical sciences department, the joint chief, the deputy chief, and an administrative officer from the medical assistance cell for charity hospitals in Mantralaya.

The mechanism has been developed to monitor medical aid provided to patients from poor and weaker sections. The panel’s main task is to conduct inspections of charity hospitals to verify whether beds reserved for poor patients are being allocated transparently. It will also scrutinise monthly reports, annual accounts, and records related to funds maintained for patients from the economically weaker section.

In addition, the panel will ensure that the online system developed to transparently display the availability of reserved beds is followed.

