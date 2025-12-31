 Maharashtra Govt Panel To Oversee Charity Hospitals, Ensure Transparency For Poor Patients
Maharashtra government has formed a panel to oversee charity hospitals, ensuring transparent allocation of beds reserved for poor patients. The panel will inspect annual accounts, monthly reports, and fund records, while monitoring an online system that displays reserved bed availability. Its goal is to protect and support economically weaker sections effectively.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Govt Panel To Oversee Charity Hospitals, Ensure Transparency For Poor Patients | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A state government panel, set up to oversee charity hospitals, will have a four-point mandate that also includes inspection of annual accounts.

The panel comprises the charity deputy commissioner, an associate professor from the medical sciences department, the joint chief, the deputy chief, and an administrative officer from the medical assistance cell for charity hospitals in Mantralaya.

