Maharashtra Govt Orders Paid Leave For Employees To Vote In January 15 Municipal Elections | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Ahead of polling for 29 municipal corporations scheduled on January 15, the state government has warned employers of strict action if employees are denied time off to exercise their right to vote. In a circular issued on Tuesday, the Industries and Labour Department made it mandatory for establishments to grant a full day’s paid leave to employees on polling day.

Where granting a full day off is not feasible due to the nature of work, employers must allow a minimum leave of two to three hours to enable employees to cast their vote. The relaxation applies particularly to employees engaged in sensitive duties or essential public services, where complete shutdowns could disrupt operations.

However, the department made it clear that operational inconvenience cannot be cited as a reason to deny voting rights. The circular also specifies that employees who are registered voters in a particular municipal corporation but are posted outside that civic body’s jurisdiction must be given a paid holiday on January 15 to return and vote.

The directive applies to all establishments governed by the department’s rules. Private establishments covered under the order include shops, shopping centres and malls, hotels and restaurants, eating houses, theatres, trade and business establishments, and information technology firms. Officials said the move is aimed at ensuring maximum voter participation and preventing workplace practices that suppress democratic rights.

