 Palghar: 4-Day-Old Infant Arrives With Severe Injuries At Dahanu Hospital; Stray Dog Attack Suspected
A four-day-old infant was brought to Dahanu Sub-District Hospital with severe injuries, suspected to be from a stray dog attack. The mother’s inconsistent explanations and reports of abandonment raised suspicion. The baby was rushed to Valsad for treatment. Authorities are investigating the case amid growing concerns over newborn abandonment incidents in Palghar district.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
Palghar: 4-Day-Old Infant Arrives With Severe Injuries At Dahanu Hospital; Stray Dog Attack Suspected | Forbes (Representative Image)

Dahanu: A shocking incident came to light at the Dahanu Sub-District Hospital on Monday, where a four-day-old infant was brought in with severe injuries. While preliminary medical assessments suggest a stray dog attack, the 19-year-old mother’s inconsistent explanations have created a cloud of suspicion around the case.

Incident Details

The woman, a laborer working at a construction site in the Boisar area, arrived at the hospital on Monday with her four-day-old daughter. Upon examination, doctors found the infant’s body covered in deep, serious wounds. Medical professionals estimated that the injuries were roughly a day old.

When questioned by hospital administration regarding the cause of the injuries, the mother provided contradictory accounts. She initially claimed the baby had slipped from her hands. Later, she changed her story, stating the injuries occurred when the child fell while being taken for a bath.

Suspected Abandonment

Due to her evasive behavior and the nature of the wounds, hospital authorities immediately alerted the Dahanu Police. Meanwhile, local reports have surfaced suggesting a darker motive.

Sources indicate that the mother allegedly abandoned the newborn because she did not want the child. However, after facing backlash and pressure from locals in the area, she reportedly went back to retrieve the infant. It is suspected that during the period the baby was left outdoors, she was attacked by a stray dog or cat.

Due to the critical nature and depth of the wounds, the infant has been rushed to a hospital in Valsad, Gujarat, for advanced treatment.

Dahanu Police have filed a primary report and notified the Boisar Police, as the incident originated in their jurisdiction.

Authorities are currently investigating whether this was truly a stray animal attack or if there is a more sinister underlying cause. Detailed statements are yet to be recorded as both the mother and child are currently in poor health.

 A Concerning Trend in Palghar

This incident follows a string of cases in Palghar district where newborns have been abandoned in public spaces. Approximately a month ago, a newborn was left at Palghar Railway Station, and in another tragic case, an infant was found dead in a garbage dump near an ashram school in Vangaon. Local residents are expressing outrage over these recurring incidents, calling for strict legal action against parents who abandon their children.

