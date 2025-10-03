Nod To 24/7 Shops Is A Great Deal, But Execution Not Without Challenges

The state government has issued a circular permitting shops, restaurants, hotels, malls and other establishments, excluding liquor outlets, to operate round-the clock. | File Photo

The state government has issued a circular permitting shops, restaurants, hotels, malls and other establishments, excluding liquor outlets, to operate round-the clock.

Industry perspective Positive sentiment: Retail, hospitality and food and beverage sectors view this as a major opportunity. It brings Mumbai in line with global cities known for their “night economy”, boosting jobs, tourism and revenue.

Flexibility: The move does not mean every shop will remain open all night, but gives businesses the choice to operate based on demand.

Practical challenges highlighted by industry Law and order: Local police may still insist on early closure, citing safety concerns. Often, there is a gap between the circular and on-ground enforcement.

Staffing and transport: Ensuring late-night staff availability and safe commute, especially for women employees, remains a key issue.

Costs vs. returns: Smaller shops may not find it commercially viable to stay open late if customer footfall is low.

Civic coordination: Garbage collection, fire safety, licensing and other compliances need adjustments for late-night operations.

Police stance Officially: Police are expected to implement the government’s circular.

Practically: They retain discretionary powers and may still “advise” or pressure shops to close early in certain areas if law and order risks are perceived.

Implementation: Success will depend on local enforcement and adequate security arrangements.

Overall, the policy is welcomed by the industry, but the 24hour functioning will initially be more visible in malls, food courts, large retailers and chain outlets with resources rather than small standalone shops.

International examples

Globally, several well-known chains operate round-theclock

7-Eleven The USA, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong

Circle K Widely present across Europe, North America, Asia

Carrefour Express Select 24/7 locations in Europe & Middle East

Tesco Express Select 24/7 outlets in the U.K. and beyond

Walmart Supercenters The USA and select countries

CVS & Walgreens 24/7 in many US cities

Read Also International Monetary Fund Proposes Over PKR 15 Trillion Tax Target For Pakistan In Next Budget

Impact in Maharashtra and Mumbai

In Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, India’s financial capital and the city that never sleeps, the decision is expected to bring franchise-driven and local 24/7 superstores. These will attract Mumbaikars, domestic and international travelers, enhancing the shopping experience and convenience.

The move's timing is especially beneficial ahead of Eid, Diwali, Christmas and the New Year as extended shopping hours will boost consumer convenience and retail sales.

(To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/)

(The author is the president of the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association)