 Thane Civic Polls 2026: Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Releases Manifesto; Promises 260-Metre Tower, Traffic Relief, & Improved Connectivity
The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena released its manifesto for the January 15 Thane Municipal Corporation elections, focusing on water supply, easing traffic, and parking improvements. Plans include major road works, slum redevelopment, and a landmark 260-metre viewing tower as part of an Rs 8,000 crore project.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 09:23 PM IST
article-image

Thane: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday, January 12, released its manifesto for the January 15 Thane Municipal Corporation elections 2026, outlining an ambitious roadmap focused on water supply issues, easing traffic congestion, and improving parking infrastructure, among other issues. The manifesto was released by state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik and Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske, among others, at Thane's Anand Ashram.

Speaking on the manifesto, Sarnaik said, "The goal of the Shiv Sena Grand Alliance is to make Thane city more dynamic and progressive through all the projects."

The manifesto details extensive road works, new flyovers, and improved connectivity aimed at easing the burden on newly developed residential hubs.

article-image

The party has planned to leverage existing cluster works to provide permanent, high-quality housing to slum dwellers, transforming the city's landscape into a modern urban centre.

Among the key promises is the construction of a landmark 260-metre-high viewing tower near Mogharpada, envisioned as a major attraction and a new identity marker for the city.

article-image

The structure is part of a larger Rs 8,000 crore development project that will include a convention centre, an audience gallery, a hotel, and a mall. Moreover, the tower is designed to provide panoramic views of the city and the surrounding creek, positioning Thane alongside international cities with major sky-high observation decks.

article-image

Other focus areas outlined in the manifesto include resolving water supply issues, improving parking facilities, accelerating building redevelopment, and widening major roads.

TMC Polls 2026

There are 33 wards in the Thane Municipal Corporation. According to the Loksatta.com report, the total number of voters in the Thane Municipal Corporation stands at 16,49,867 voters, of which 8,67,878 are male voters, while 7,85,830 are female voters. The number of voters this year has increased by over 4 lakh, as during the 2017 elections, the number of voters in 33 wards was 12,28,606.

What Happened In The 2017 TMC Polls?

During the 2017 TMC polls, the undivided Shiv Sena had won the highest number of seats with 67, followed by the undivided NCP with 34 seats, the BJP secured 23 seats, while Congress, AIMIM won 3 and 2 seats respectively.

Not just 2017, even in the 2012 polls, the undivided Sena emerged as the party with the top number of seats at 53, followed by the undivided NCP at 34. The Congress won 18 seats, the BJP had secured 8 seats, while MNS and BSP had secured 7 and 2 seats respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

