 TMC Elections 2026: Thane Municipal Corporation Rolls Out SVEEP Voter Awareness Drive Across City
Ahead of the Thane Municipal Corporation elections 2025–26, the SVEEP team has launched extensive voter awareness programmes across Wagle, Vartaknagar and Manpada, encouraging citizens to vote and use the Matadhikar app for election-related services.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Thane Municipal Corporation conducts SVEEP voter awareness programmes across city areas ahead of TMC Elections 2026 | File Photo

Thane, Jan 12: In the backdrop of the Thane Municipal Corporation General Elections 2025–26, various innovative programmes are being implemented across the city by the SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) team to increase the voting percentage and create awareness among citizens about the democratic process.

As part of this initiative, a large-scale voter awareness campaign was conducted in the Wagle Prabhag Samiti, Vartaknagar Prabhag Samiti and Manpada areas within the Thane Municipal Corporation limits.

Campaigns across city areas

Awareness is being created through the Thane Municipal Corporation to ensure that the maximum number of citizens exercise the right given by democracy.

Under the guidance of Commissioner and Election Officer Saurabh Rao, and with the cooperation of SVEEP Nodal Officer Dr Mitali Sancheti, awareness activities are being carried out daily in various parts of the city.

Within the Wagle Prabhag Samiti, in Prabhag numbers 16, 17 and 18, the SVEEP team went directly to various locations, interacted with citizens and guided them regarding voting.

Guidance on the voting process was provided to citizens present at the garage area on Road No. 22, State Bank employees, tea and juice vendors, Wagle Circle bus stop, the petrol pump on Road No. 16, the old passport office, Shri Datta Temple premises and the Check Naka Tempo Owners Association, by providing information about the Matadhikar app.

Use of Matadhikar app explained

A demonstration was also shown to citizens on how facilities such as checking the voter list, information about polling stations, name registration and corrections are available through the Matadhikar app. As a result, many citizens downloaded the app on their mobile phones and obtained information.

Also Watch:

article-image

School-based voter outreach

A voter awareness programme was also held at St Xavier's School in Manpada. An attempt was made to convey the message of voting to parents and citizens in the area through the students.

