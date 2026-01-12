TMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti Unveils Visionary Manifesto To Make Thane A Smart, Global And Slum-Free City

Mahayuti leaders release the manifesto outlining plans to transform Thane into a smart, global and slum-free city ahead of the civic polls | File Photo

Thane, Jan 12: Mahayuti has announced its manifesto, resolving to make Thane city smart and global. Priority has been given to the basic needs of common citizens in the manifesto.

Important issues such as providing affordable housing to the common man and finding a solution to the problem of old and dangerous buildings through the cluster development scheme have been included in the manifesto.

Today, at Anand Ashram, the manifesto was released by MP Naresh Mhaske, Minister Pratap Sarnaik, former MLA Ravindra Phatak, BJP Thane city president Sandeep Lele, former mayor Meenakshi Shinde, and Vilas Joshi.

Focus on health and infrastructure

Special emphasis has also been given to health, hygiene and public facilities. Assurances have been given in the manifesto to make hospitals, health centres and hygiene facilities more efficient in the city.

Along with this, the Mahayuti's intention is to change the face of Thane city through the development of infrastructure facilities such as the ongoing metro projects, flyovers and elevated roads in the Balkum branch.

Due to the ongoing metro projects in Thane, the city's transport system will become smoother, and various projects are being implemented to reduce the distance from Borivali and Mira-Bhayander to Thane via the expressway.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has set the objective of developing many parts of Thane on the lines of Mumbai due to all these development works.

It is clear from the manifesto that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is constantly striving to provide the citizens of Thane with the identity of a developed city and a quality lifestyle. The manifesto reflects that Mahayuti’s plan will prove to be an important stage for the all-round development of Thane city.

Visionary plan for all-round development of Thane

In Mahayuti's manifesto, a solid and visionary plan has been presented for the all-round development of Thane city. In the future, a 360-metre-high landmark tower and convention centre will be built in Thane, which will give a major boost to the city's economy.

To make the city's water supply more efficient, the work of necessary dams will be accelerated, and water availability will be increased through a desalination project. To preserve Thane's cultural and historical heritage, historical temples will be conserved, cultural complexes will be built, and museums will be created.

Along with this, emphasis has been placed on setting up a digital university, science centre, town park, stadium, increasing firefighting capacity, and developing state-of-the-art infrastructure. Through this manifesto, Mahayuti's determination to make Thane a modern and safe city providing a better lifestyle to its citizens is evident.

Fast and safe progress path for development

Mahayuti's manifesto places special emphasis on modernising and securing the transport system of Thane city. Multimodal integration will be done at the Thane Bullet Train station, and Thane will be connected to Kopar-Taloja via Metro.

The new Thane station will be built in place of the entertainment centre and connected to Teen Hath Naka for seamless connectivity. The historic Thane railway station will be rebuilt into a world-class station, and the stalled work on the Kalwa-Airoli elevated railway line will be completed.

Efforts will be made to reduce crowding by increasing local train services on the Trans-Harbour line, and all stations on this route will be made smart, as mentioned in the manifesto.

First slum-free city

In Mahayuti's manifesto, a resolve has been expressed to make Thane city the first slum-free city in the country. The aim is to remove the looming threat over families living with official documents and provide them with safe and rightful homes.

Through the historic cluster scheme, dangerous buildings and slum-dwelling families will be rehabilitated quickly, with plans to provide permanent and rightful homes to millions of families in the next 20 years.

Emphasis has also been placed on providing facilities for health, education, women and senior citizens by developing the entire area in a planned manner through a master layout.

Major points in Mahayuti's manifesto

. Job creation for the fulfilment of youths' dreams

. Respected place and financial stability for women

. Sports facilities

. Welfare of senior citizens and the disabled

. Thane's pride, the country's tallest viewing tower

. Healthy and strong Thane

. Superfast travel for Thane residents

. First slum-free city

. Pollution-free development, environmental conservation and protection

. Metro network made more capable

. Fast and safe progress routes for development

. Heritage, development and preservation

