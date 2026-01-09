 TMC Polls 2026: Thane Commissioner Orders Action On Employees Skipping Election Duty
TMC Polls 2026: Thane Commissioner Orders Action On Employees Skipping Election Duty

TMC Polls 2026: Thane Commissioner Orders Action On Employees Skipping Election Duty

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 01:06 AM IST
article-image
Thane Commissioner Orders Action On Employees Skipping Election Duty | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane Commissioner and Election Officer Saurabh Rao has stated that action has been initiated to file criminal charges against employees appointed for election work for the Thane Municipal Corporation general elections who did not report for duty even after being served show-cause notices.

The election is an essential and constitutional process, and officers and employees appointed for it are obligated to fulfill their responsibilities. However, it has come to notice that some employees have violated government orders by not reporting for duty despite repeated instructions and being served show-cause notices.

In this case, criminal action is being taken against the concerned employees under the Representation of the People Act and relevant laws, and the Commissioner has also warned that strict steps will be taken against those who fail in election duty in the future.

