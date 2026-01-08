BMC Elections 2026: 12 Suspended Congress Councillors In Ambernath Join BJP, 'They Have Come With Saffron Party Because...'

Nanded Municipal Elections: BJP Plans Major Push To Challenge Congress Dominance In Key Wards | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: After being suspended by the Congress for forming alliance with the Bhartiya Janat Party (BJP) in Ambernath, the 12 newly elected councillors have now formally joined the saffron party.

The development was announced by Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Ravindra Chavan at the BJP office late Wednesday night. He asserted that the move was not motivated by power but driven by a shared commitment to development, as reported by PTI.

"The people elected these councillors and they had promised development to the citizens. They have come with us because the government is working in a dynamic manner and is capable of delivering justice and development to the people," he said as quoted by PTI.

On Wednesday, the Vice President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) in a letter to Pradeep Patil wrote, "We contested the Ambernath Municipal Election on the Congress Party symbol ,and twelve members of our party were elected. However, it was revealed through the media that we had formed a coalition with members of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Ambernath Municipality without informing the state office. This is extremely wrong and violates party discipline."

"Considering this matter, on the orders of Hon'ble Provincial President Shri. Harshvardhan Sapkal, you are being suspended from the Congress Party. Also, your Block Congress Executive Committee is being dissolved. Similarly, all the corporators who violated party discipline along with you are also being suspended from the party," the letter said.

Twelve newly-elected councillors from the Congress, 14 from the BJP, four from the NCP and one independent came together to form the local front following a meeting at the local BJP office on December 31, and a letter was given to the Thane district collector, informing about the development.

