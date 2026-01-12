Mumbai Civic Health Crisis: Acute Essential Medicine Shortage Hits BMC-Run Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali

Patients at BMC-run Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali report shortage of essential medicines, forcing many to buy drugs from private pharmacies | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 12: A serious shortage of essential medicines has been reported at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Municipal Hospital, popularly known as Shatabdi Hospital, in Kandivali.

The unavailability of routine medicines has caused severe inconvenience to patients, forcing doctors to prescribe medicines to be purchased from private pharmacies.

Routine drugs out of stock

According to hospital sources, even basic medicines used in day-to-day treatment are out of stock. These include drugs for fever, diabetes, blood pressure, stomach ailments and common infections. As a result, patients—many of whom visit the hospital expecting free treatment—are being compelled to spend money outside.

Patients visit Shatabdi Hospital not only from Kandivali but also from distant areas such as Palghar. A hospital staff member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that commonly used antacid medicines such as Gelusil, Rantac and Pantoprazole are unavailable. In addition, Cefixime (an antibiotic), Met XL (diabetes medication) and Aten (blood pressure medicine) are also out of stock.

Impact on children and psychiatric patients

The shortage has also affected paediatric care, with Ibugesic syrup (paracetamol) for children’s fever currently unavailable. Parents have expressed concern over the situation.

Even basic antiseptic ointments like Neosporin and Soframycin, used for minor cuts and injuries, are not available in the hospital pharmacy. Furthermore, Risperidone, an essential medicine for psychiatric patients, has reportedly run out.

Patients voice concern

Sanjay Jaiswal, a resident of Kandivali who visits the hospital for diabetes treatment, said that despite approaching a municipal hospital with the hope of receiving free medicines, he is being forced to buy costly medicines from private medical stores. “This is especially difficult for financially weaker patients,” he said.

Health experts warn that uninterrupted availability of medicines is critical, particularly for patients suffering from chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, tuberculosis and mental illnesses. Any disruption in medication can adversely affect treatment and patient health.

Hospital administration denies claims

When Free Press Journal contacted Dr Ajay Gupta, Medical Superintendent, he termed the complaint false and said the hospital had adequate stocks of medicines.

“This is absolutely false. We have a full stock of both emergency and routine medicines. We have received the registration certificates (RCs) for almost all drugs, which is why we currently have an adequate supply of all essential medicines available in one area,” Dr Gupta said.

