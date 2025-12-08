Mumbai News: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Conducts Surprise Inspection At Shatabdi Hospital In Kandivali, Orders Contractor Replacement Over Poor Cleanliness

Union Commerce and Industry Minister and North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal inspects Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, directs removal of housekeeping contractor over poor cleanliness | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 08: Union Commerce and Industry Minister and North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal conducted a surprise inspection of the Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (Shatabdi) Hospital in Kandivali on Sunday and expressed strong displeasure over the unhygienic conditions found at the facility.

He reportedly reprimanded BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani over the state of cleanliness and directed that the current housekeeping contractor be replaced. Goyal also stressed that the responsibility of cleaning should be entrusted to a capable and professional institution to ensure sustained hygiene standards.

Goyal Reviews Wards, Interacts With Patients

The visit began with Goyal offering floral tributes at the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar located in the hospital campus. He then inspected the male and female general wards, interacted with patients and enquired about their health and the quality of medical services being provided.

During discussions with the media, Goyal stated that the purpose of his visit was to review the progress of suggestions he had given during an earlier inspection. He acknowledged that several improvements were visible within the hospital, but also pointed out that a number of important works were still pending.

Toilets, Roof Repairs and Sanitation Upgrades Highlighted

He specifically highlighted the need for further improvement in toilet facilities and said efforts were being made to identify donors to support the upgrading of sanitation infrastructure. He informed that repair work of the hospital roof and pipeline system has already commenced, and once completed, the chronic problem of waterlogging in the premises would be resolved.

He further instructed the hospital administration and civic officials to explore solutions through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and to use a cross-subsidy mechanism to improve cleanliness, maintenance and other essential services at the hospital.

Bhagwati Hospital Expansion to Reduce Load

Referring to the increasing patient load at Shatabdi Hospital, Goyal said that rapid progress is being made on development works at Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali.

He assured that the hospital would become fully operational before the monsoon, which will significantly reduce pressure on Centenary Hospital and provide major relief to residents of the surrounding areas.

