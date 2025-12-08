Mumbai: JJ Hospital Performs Minimally Invasive Heart Surgeries, Marking Breakthrough In Public Cardiac Care

JJ Hospital, Mumbai | FPJ

Mumbai’s government-run JJ Hospital has achieved a significant breakthrough in cardiac care by successfully performing heart valve replacement and coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgeries using Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery (MICS). The advancement brings new hope to patients who previously had to undergo traditional open-heart procedures.

Benefits of Minimally Invasive Technique

Unlike conventional surgeries that require large chest incisions, MICS uses small cuts, resulting in less pain, minimal blood loss, better cosmetic outcomes, and faster recovery. The technique has made high-end cardiac care both accessible and patient-friendly within the public healthcare system.

Patients Choose MICS for Faster Recovery and Less Trauma

Among the beneficiaries was 26-year-old Krishna Kumar Singh from Uttar Pradesh, who suffered from heart valve disease caused by rheumatic heart disease. Multiple hospitals had recommended open-heart surgery, leaving him and his family anxious about long recovery and visible scarring.

Similarly, Manoj Jaiswal (41), a mechanic, and Madhukar (52), a daily-wage worker diagnosed with ischemic heart disease, were worried about extended hospital stays and pain associated with larger surgical wounds.

Social Media Leads Patients to JJ Hospital

After consulting hospitals across India without finding a suitable option, all three patients learned through social media that JJ Hospital offers MICS procedures. They travelled to Mumbai and met Dr. Suraj Nagare from the Cardio-Vascular Thoracic Surgery (CVTS) department, who explained the procedure, its benefits, and potential risks.

Skilled Team Led the Complex Surgeries

Dr. Nagare noted that MICS demands specialised training, advanced equipment, and highly coordinated teamwork. The complex surgeries were performed under the guidance of Dr. Ajay Bhandarwar (Dean), Dr. Sanjay Surase (Medical Superintendent), and Dr. Ashish Bhivapurkar (Head of Department), with support from a dedicated surgical and anaesthesia team.

Dr. Bhandarwar highlighted that the minimally invasive technique reduces surgical trauma, shortens hospital stays, and allows patients to return to daily life much sooner, marking a major advancement in cardiac care offered by government hospitals.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/