Bombay HC Upholds 14-Year Jail Term For Sexual Assault Of Minors At Raigad Orphanage; Brother Acquitted, Mother Gets Sentence Reduction

Bombay High Court upholds conviction in Shanti Ashram sexual assault case; main accused to serve 14 years | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 08: The Bombay High Court has upheld the conviction of Christian Rajendran, who was sentenced to 14 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor girls residing at Shanti Ashram, an orphanage at Chambharli in Raigad district. The court dismissed Christian’s appeal, holding that the prosecution had proved his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Joy Rajendran Acquitted; Released if Not Wanted Elsewhere

Justice R.M. Joshi, on Monday, however, acquitted his younger brother Joy Rajendran, observing that “except for two victims, no other witness has claimed any act being done by this accused against them,” and noting inconsistencies in those testimonies. Joy has been ordered to be released forthwith if not required in any other case.

Mother Salomi’s Conviction Upheld, but Sentence Reduced

Their mother, Salomi Rajendran, convicted under Section 19 read with Section 21 of the POCSO Act for failing to report the offences despite the girls confiding in her, received partial relief. While the High Court maintained her conviction, it reduced her sentence to the period already undergone — from June 12 to August 21, 2015 — considering her age, lack of criminal antecedents and limited role.

2015 Complaint Triggered Investigation

The case dates back to April 2015, when a teacher at a school alerted Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member Advocate Manisha Tulpule that some students had complained of abuse at the orphanage, run by the Rajendran family through the Church of Everlasting Life and Social Welfare Trust.

Tulpule and a doctor visited the premises, where the children “appeared frightened”. Ten girls were subsequently medically examined between May 6 and 13, 2015. An FIR was then lodged at Rasayani Police Station, resulting in charges under the IPC and POCSO Act.

Procedural Lapse Argument Rejected

Rejecting the defence argument of procedural lapses — such as alleged delays and absence of family members during medical examinations — the court held that such irregularities “do not go to the root of the case”, nor do they cause prejudice to the accused. “Irregularities committed during the investigation, if not fatal, would not affect the outcome of the trial,” Justice Joshi observed.

Evidence Against Christian Strong and Corroborated

The court relied heavily on the testimonies of two of the victims, which it found “unblemished” and corroborated by medical evidence. Moreover, a forensic report revealed eight pornographic video files on Christian’s laptop.

“Unless it was shown to her, she would not have known that the accused had any such video,” the HC noted, terming it significant corroboration.

Trial Court Verdict of 2020 Upheld in Part

The trial court at Panvel had in March 2020 convicted Christian and Joy — then aged 24 and 19 — sentencing them to 14 and 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment respectively, and fined them.

