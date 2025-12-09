Veteran Socialist Leader Dr Baba Adhav Passes Away At 95 In Pune |

Pune: Veteran socialist leader and prominent activist Dr. Baba Adhav, a towering figure in Maharashtra's labour and social justice movements, passed away in Pune on Monday evening at the age of 95. He was undergoing treatment at Poona Hospital.

Adhav, revered across the state for his decades-long work for the deprived, unorganised and marginalised communities, dedicated his life to securing rights and dignity for hamals, rickshaw drivers, construction workers, labourers and other informal-sector groups. He was instrumental in creating major worker-led initiatives, including the Hamal Panchayat, and championed transformative campaigns such as 'One Village - One Water Source'.

Deeply influenced by Shiv, Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkarite ideology, as well as the Satyashodhak tradition, Adhav continued working for public causes even in his final months, advocating justice and welfare for the working class and vulnerable groups.

Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief, saying Baba Adhav's contributions to labour rights and social equity were "unparalleled" and that his demise marked "the end of an era in Maharashtra's social reform movement."

Taking on Micro Blogging Social Media platform X, CM Fadnavis said, "The news of senior social worker Baba Adhav's demise is extremely saddening. He consistently fought for the rights of the deprived and unorganised sections of society, becoming a strong pillar of support for them. He built organisations to ensure justice for porters, rickshaw drivers, and construction workers. Initiatives like the Hamal Panchayat and the 'One Village One Water Source' campaign were led by him. His struggle against social evils will always be remembered. Maharashtra has been fortunate to have a great tradition of social reformers, and today, we have lost one of its most remarkable figures. He will always be remembered, and his thoughts will continue to inspire future generations. I offer him my heartfelt homage. We stand with his family members and admirers in their grief."

NCP (SP) Chief and Veteran leader Sharad Pawar also posted on X and expressed his grief, "Maharashtra has a long tradition of progressive and action-oriented thinkers who not only articulated transformative ideas but also lived by them. Among the social activists who never feared consequences or the anger of the established system while taking a stand, the name of senior social worker and staunch progressive Dr. Baba Adhav must be mentioned with respect..."Pawar Said.

He further said, "When the news of his demise reached me today, memories of his lifelong struggle and his fight for social justice flashed before my eyes. Through the 'Ekaaki Majdoor' movement, his relentless battle for workers' rights, and his unwavering commitment to building an egalitarian society, he consistently challenged the entrenched systems. In today's socially volatile times, marked by inequality and intolerance, the absence of fearless, principled figures like Baba Adhav will be deeply felt. I offer my heartfelt homage to Baba Adhav and extend my condolences to the Adhav family."

Adhav's mortal remains will be kept for public homage on Monday at 10 am at Hamal Bhavan, Market Yard. The last rites will be performed between 4 pm and 5 pm.

With his passing, Maharashtra has lost one of its most respected and influential social activists, leaving a deep void in the state's progressive and labour rights movements.

