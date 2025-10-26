'Not Only Working As 'Pradhan Sewak', But Also Guiding Like A True Leader': BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Hails PM Modi

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj | X @ANI

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he is not only working as the "Pradhan Sewak" of the nation but also guiding people like a "true leader."

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj said that the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, continues to serve as both an inspiring initiative and a ray of hope for the nation.

"Mann ki Baat is not only an inspiring initiative, but is also a ray of hope... It instils innovation in the youth. PM Narendra Modi is not only working as the 'pradhan sewak' of this nation, but is also guiding us like a true leader," the BJP MP said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 127th episode of Mann Ki Baat, called on citizens to adopt sustainable practices and take part in the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' tree planting campaign, while highlighting grassroots innovations and community-led environmental conservation efforts across the country.

The Prime Minister praised several local initiatives that combine innovation with environmental protection, including the unique waste management model in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh.

"In Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, Garbage Cafes are being run. These are cafes where you get a full meal in exchange for plastic waste. If someone brings over 1 kilogram of plastic, they are provided with either lunch or dinner, and in place of 0.5 kilogram of plastic, they get breakfast. These cafes are run by the Ambikapur Municipal Corporation," PM Modi said, appreciating the initiative for converting waste into nourishment while promoting cleanliness.

He also acknowledged the work of Bengaluru-based engineer Kapil Sharma, who is leading efforts to rejuvenate the city's lakes and wells.

"Bengaluru is called the city of lakes, and engineer Kapil Sharma ji has started a campaign to give a new life to the lakes here. Kapil ji's team has rejuvenated 40 wells and six lakes in Bengaluru and the surrounding areas. The special thing is that he has also involved corporations and local people in his mission," the Prime Minister said in Mann Ki Baat.

