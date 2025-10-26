 Maharashtra Man Tied To Pole, Beaten To Death Over Alleged Extramarital Affair In Karnataka's Bidar - Video
Maharashtra Man Tied To Pole, Beaten To Death Over Alleged Extramarital Affair In Karnataka's Bidar - Video

As per the FIR filed at the Chintaki village police station in Bidar, officers were informed that a man had been tied up and assaulted in the village.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 02:19 PM IST
A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a man tied to a pole and brutally beaten with a thick stick as onlookers watched in silence. The loud screams of the man can be heard as he is repeatedly struck with the stick. He later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at Bidar BRIMS Hospital.

According to reports, the victim has been identified as Vishnu, a resident of Gaunagaon village in Maharashtra’s Nanded district. He was allegedly thrashed by the family of a woman with whom he was in a relationship. Following his death, police arrested three accused in connection with the case.

As per the FIR filed at the Chintaki village police station in Bidar, officers were informed that a man had been tied up and assaulted in the village. Upon arrival, police found Vishnu semi-conscious with multiple injuries. He was first taken to Chintaki Government Hospital and later shifted to Bidar BRIMS Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

West Bengal: Man Tied To Pole & Thrashed For Stealing Durga Idol Faces In Asansol
In her complaint, Vishnu’s mother, Lakshmi, stated that her son had been in a year-long relationship with Pooja, a married woman with children who had left her husband to live with Vishnu. About three months ago, Pooja returned to her parental home in Naganapalli. On Tuesday, Vishnu went there with two acquaintances to meet her. At the Hanuman temple, Pooja’s father, Ashok, and brother, Gajanan, allegedly confronted him over the affair, dragged him outside, and beat him with sticks.

A viral video shows Vishnu tied up and crying for help as the duo assaulted him. Initially, Chintaki Police registered a case (Crime No. 79/2025) under BNS Sections 109, 118(1), 352, and 127(2). After Vishnu’s death, murder charges were added, and Ashok and Gajanan were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

